Tre’Von Morgan Discusses Michigan State Commitment
Just over 24 hours after Michigan States football season ended, the Spartans received an unexpected commitment, when 2019 Massillon, OH wide receiver Tre’Von Morgan decided to end his recruitment a...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news