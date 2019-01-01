Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-01 21:04:49 -0600') }} football Edit

Tre’Von Morgan Discusses Michigan State Commitment

Jason Killop and Corey Robinson
Staff Writers

Just over 24 hours after Michigan States football season ended, the Spartans received an unexpected commitment, when 2019 Massillon, OH wide receiver Tre’Von Morgan decided to end his recruitment a...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}