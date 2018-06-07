Tre Mosley is preparing for a weekend official visit to the University of Missouri. But before he makes his trek to that Southeastern Conference school, the in-state Spartans wanted to have an audience with him. Mosley, one of the most hotly-pursued in-state recruits for the class of 2019, visited the East Lansing campus on Monday. “With all this recruiting going on, they just want to make sure I get on campus often and stay on campus and make sure that I know what Michigan State has for me,” Mosley said. Mosley is a 6-foot-2, 175-pound wide receiver from West Bloomfield High. Rivals.com lists him as a 5.6 three-star recruit, ranked the No. 22 player in Michigan. He is ranked the No. 1 WR in Michigan, a state that usually has no shortage of pass receivers. Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio told Mosley he loves the way the smart, sizable, explosive wide out plays the game. “He said he can tell that I understand what’s going on, not just at my receiver spot, but I also communicate with other receivers on the field and answer their questions about where to line up and what’s the route,” Mosley said. “They like my I.Q. and my style of play. "The visit was great," Mosley added. "I went with two of my teammates and my dad and we had a very nice time with the staff." Rising junior linebacker Cornell Wheeler and rising senior wide receiver/safety Tyrone Broden were the West Bloomfield teammates who accompanied Mosley on the visit.

THE MOSLEY CHASE: Mosley has offers from Michigan State, Michigan, Indiana, Iowa, Louisville, Minnesota, Missouri, Oregon, Syracuse and others. Mosley plans to take five out-of-state official visits, and Missouri will bat first this weekend. “I’m definitely excited about it,” Mosley said. What attracted him to Missouri? “Their style of offense and the way their coaching staff is recruiting me,” he said. “Their receivers coach is from the Detroit area, and he can relate to me a lot.” Missouri wide receivers coach A.J. Ofodile was an All Big Eight tight end at Missouri in 1993. He played in the NFL for six years. Ofodile had served as director of recruiting operations for two years at Missouri. This year, he was promoted to an on-field job as the program’s 10th assistant. Ofodile was a head coach in the high school ranks in Missouri from 2003-15. “We got off to a good start so I want to get out there and visit,” Mosley said of his relationship with Ofodile.

MOSLEY ON MSU

As for Mosley’s relationship with Michigan State, it goes back several months. He expected the Spartans to be the first major conference in-state school to offer him, based on his numerous visits to East Lansing and regular communication. But Michigan surprised him with an offer in March when Jim Harbaugh visited his school. Michigan State’s offer came about three weeks later. “I’ve visited Michigan State multiple times,” Mosley said. “I’ve been getting comfortable with their facilities and used to it. It’s like another home. I’ve been there a lot.” How is Michigan State like another home? “The family atmosphere, the relationships you build, the coaches, the culture that’s going on there,” Mosley said. “Coach D, he’s a real coach. He keeps everything 100. He isn’t going to sugar coat anything. “Coach Samuel and Coach Salem are great guys that are going to make sure you stay on top of your stuff but they are also going to be someone you can talk to if you have any problems.” Mosley attended last week’s Best of the Midwest Camp at Grand Valley State, but didn’t participate. One day earlier, he was part of West Bloomfield’s 4 by 200 relay team, which placed in the top eight at the state meet. His recruiting chase has yielded a top seven: Michigan State, Michigan, Purdue, Minnesota, Missouri, Cincinnati and Oregon. He has unofficially visited five. Missouri and Oregon are the two he has yet to visit. Mosley on Oregon: “I’m definitely going to take a trip to Oregon. It’s just a matter of time and schedule, but I’ll definitely be at Oregon too for an official visit.” Mosley on Minnesota: “It was a great experience. I like the way Coach Fleck has been doing things. He has a lot of energy. It’s a real young community. They’re working hard. A lot of their players are young and talented and I feel like if I was to go there, I would have a chance to play early. I definitely enjoyed my time there. “Everyone has good facilities; theirs are brand new.” Mosley on Purdue: “Their facilities are brand new too. I went there on the bus tour for spring break (reggie wynn). I plan on getting back there too.” Mosley on Cincinnati: “Man, Cincinnati means a lot to me. They were my second offer. They’ve been recruiting me ever since. Even when the bigger schools came in, they never stopped recruiting me. I took my unofficial there. I was really surprised with the coaching staff and the campus. It was definitely a nice place.” Mosley on Michigan: “Man, Michigan, that’s the biggest stage you’re going to get. Any time you get a chance to get up there and see the campus, it’s a good time. A lot of people are dreaming for the opportunity and for me to have it means a lot to me.” When was his most recent visit to Michigan? “A month or two ago. But I’ll definitely be getting back there soon because my mom hasn’t had a chance to get on campus yet.” Has his mother seen Michigan State? “Yes, she loved it,” Mosley said. “She loves every school I’ve been going to.” Mosley’s father likely will have some input too.



'DON'T START SLACKING'