Transfer Tracker: Rumors and more rumors

The Transfer Portal never stops. Here are some of the latest rumors I'm hearing as things continue to gear up.

Elias Ricks (AP)

Let's start with Elias Ricks shall we? I reported a week ago that Alabama had fallen off a bit when it came to interest and I was unsure how interested Georgia was from the start and that this could come down to Ohio State and USC. Well now it appears to be trending heavily towards Lincoln Riley and the Trojans. The Buckeyes, where Ricks was going to transfer to last season before LSU talked him out of it, are apparently moving in a different direction and Ricks had a tremendous visit to USC where he felt great vibes on Sunday and Monday. He is also tight with Domani Jackson and Riley spoke to the two of them at the same time for more than four hours recently about being a package deal to get USC off to a great start next season. I don't know when he will announce or if UGA or someone else can keep his interest but for now this could be a great get for Riley.

Quinn Ewers (Rivals.com)

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers was rumored to be homesick at Ohio State for a few months now and when he jumped into the portal it was clear that he would head back to the Lone Star State. Now it appears to be a two-team race between Texas Tech, where he already visited, and Texas. Remember, he originally committed to the Longhorns out of high school but that was under Tom Herman. Steve Sarkisian has spoken to Ewers and the family and Ewers will visit this weekend with a decision shortly thereafter. Joey McGuire at Texas Tech has been rumored to be interested in hiring his high school coach Riley Dodge to coach quarterbacks if Ewers were to head to Lubbock. However, based on what I have heard this appears to be a Texas win if all goes well and they'd like to have Ewers announce right before the early signing period. Texas was always the school rumored when Ewers was thinking of transferring a couple of months ago and that hasn't changed.

FIU offensive line transfer Miles Frazier has so many schools interested after an amazing freshman season that it's hard to keep track. Most feel he's staying South with Florida State and Florida mentioned often but keep an eye on Ohio State here as well. The Buckeyes have been very aggressive when it comes to Frazier and were in home with him this week. No one has received more offers initially in the portal than Frazier who got 20 on his first day in.

Spencer Rattler (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Okay, try to follow the Spencer Rattler rumors with me for a second. First it was thought that Arizona State would be the place as he hails from that state. But Jayden Daniels has decided to return so that kills that. Then it was a group of South Carolina, Missouri, UCLA, Oregon and Ole Miss with different connections to each. As of Monday I heard that the Bruins, Ducks and Rebels were on top but each having questions like will Chip Kelly leave UCLA for Oregon, will Jeff Lebby leave Ole Miss for Oklahoma and so on. And now? Mark Whipple gets hired at Nebraska and now the Huskers are in the mix. And there are rumors that Rattler visited Nebraska already? I don't know of a connection from Whipple to Rattler but he obviously did an amazing job with Kenny Pickett and with Adrian Martinez gone (likely to Kansas State) who knows right? I'm digging here but things change by the minute with Rattler it appears.

Rattler's teammate, tight end Austin Stogner, had a great visit to see the Gamecocks and Shane Beamer who helped recruit him out of high school. Next up for Stogner I'm told is a visit to Iowa State and then Ohio State both this weekend. Utah was also of interest but I'm not sure if they will get a visit. Again things change constantly but right now it seems these are the focus schools with South Carolina perhaps having an edge.

Khris Bogle (Jordan McKendrick)