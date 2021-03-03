SpartanMag - Transfer Tracker: The Rumor Mill

Let’s start with the Arik Gilbert situation, which isn’t an easy one to track. As we all know, Gilbert surprised many by choosing LSU out of high school over Alabama, Georgia and others, and he had an impressive freshman season with 35 catches for 368 yards and two scores. He opted out of the season early and many said homesickness was the reason he left LSU, but there are many layers to this story. But what I’ve learned is that leaving school early put Gilbert behind academically, which is just one of a few things he needs to take care of before he can find a new home. He committed to Florida recently but that didn’t last long and the word is that he could be headed the JUCO route and might not be able to play next season at the college level. Georgia was interested before he chose Florida, but I’m not so sure now because the tight end situation is solid there and Kirby Smart might not want the distraction. Tennessee is an option with his former high school QB Harrison Bailey there, and LSU would likely take him back under many conditions. But as of right now this is a massive talent being wasted.

*****

Former four-star WR Jamire Calvin had a Colorado State offer and now has a Michigan State offer, and the Spartans could look like a good option despite the fact that he’s likely to head back to Southern California. At Washington State, Calvin had 92 catches for 980 yards and five scores, and he has speed and runs with sneaky strength. USC, UCLA, Arizona, Arizona State and others close to L.A. would be his top choice, but so far no offers have come in from any of them. Calvin had once committed to Nebraska when Mike Riley was in charge and then committed to Oregon State before his final slip to Washington State. The Beavers might be interested as well, but it’s doubtful he stays in the Pacific Northwest.

*****

Dequanteous Watts, a former high three-star from Georgia, has entered the portal from Texas Tech, where he redshirted and then opted out of the 2020 season. As a 6-foot-2 corner, he has good size and length, and has already heard from Minnesota, Tennessee, UCF, Michigan State and others. Watts should be very popular quickly and some schools closer to home, such as Georgia Tech, might also enter the fray.

*****

It’s interesting that former four-star LB Lance Dixon hasn’t heard from anyone but his old coach Ron Bellamy at Michigan since entering the portal from Penn State. Now West Virginia, Michigan State, TCU and Temple appear to be his focus and my guess would be that the Mountaineers and Spartans would be his top choices. Everyone thought he was a lock for Michigan based on the timing of his entry into the portal around the time Bellamy was hired as the Wolverines' safeties coach. Tennessee and Kentucky have jumped in as well, but they haven’t offered yet.

*****

Former four-star WR Tommy Bush is leaving Georgia, and so far Minnesota, Virginia, Utah and Texas Tech have offered, with TCU and Baylor possibly jumping in shortly. Ole Miss has also been in contact as have Houston, North Texas and Illinois. Who might have the edge? It could be TCU if it offers, because former UGA player Matthew Downing is there as a quarterback and the two are close.

*****

Your guess is as good as mine when it comes to former five-star DB Brendan “Bookie” Radley-Hiles as he’s been quiet about the process. A return to the West Coast could occur for the Sooners transfer and there has been some buzz about Washington as well as USC and UCLA. Boise State is also an option.

*****