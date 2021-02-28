SpartanMag - Tournament hopes take a hit in 73-55 loss at Maryland

Michigan State lost traction in its desperate climb toward an NCAA Tournament bid with a 73-55 loss at Maryland, Sunday. Michigan State fought back from deficits of 11-0 and 37-25 to pull to within 49-44 with 9:58 left. But when it was time to dig down for another improbable push, the Spartans’ gas tanks were empty, playing its fourth game in nine days. Maryland’s energy reserves were fresh and replenished, with this being its first game in seven days, and the Terrapins - every bit as desperate as the Spartans - played like it. Maryland’s, one of the better defensive teams in the Big Ten, clamped down on that end of the court and made things difficult for the Spartans all day - especially in the final 10 minutes. After Michigan State pulled to within 49-44, its closest margin since the early moments of the game, the Spartans went just 1-of-8 from the field over the next seven minutes. During that span, Maryland expanded its lead to 65-50 with 2:47 left.

KEY FIGURES

After heroic efforts during Michigan State’s three-game win streak against Indiana, No. 5 Illinois and No. 4 Ohio State, Aaron Henry (4-of-16) and Joshua Langford (3-of-13) were held to just 11 and 12 points. “Whether tired or not it doesn’t matter,” Henry said. “I will never use it as an excuse, no matter how I feel. I’ll go home, ice bag, and prepare for Indiana on Tuesday. "We’re playing for a lot. This was our last game of February. I have played in March before. I understand what it takes. “I am not going to go home and pout about it. I’m going to prepare for the next opportunity we have on Tuesday because that’s what’s necessary.” “I just felt like I was short on shots,” Henry said. “I couldn’t hit anything today. Sometimes you are going to have days like that. Credit to them, but I felt like I took what the defense gave me but I just missed shots. I was right on, but they just fell short. “A lot of people were short. You can point to a lot of things. Are we going to play hard enough and do the right things to win or use that as an excuse or play hard enough and play through it?”

THE SITUATION

Michigan State fell to 13-10 overall and 7-10 in the Big Ten. In addition to win against Indiana on one day of rest on Tuesday, the Spartans will likely need either two wins in the Big Ten Tournament or a split with red-hot Michigan. If the Spartans can find the sharpness and tenacity it showed in the victory over Illinois on Tuesday, Michigan State might be able to finish this climb. But Michigan State’s fuel reserves sputtered at times in the victory over Ohio State on Thursday, and just plain shut down in this game. Getting rebooted in 48 hours for its game against floundering Indiana is now the most important operation of the season, in a succession of desperate missions. Maryland has won five straight games and improves to 15-10 overall and 9-9 in the Big Ten, suddenly in excellent shape for an NCAA Tournament bid.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

Michigan State shot 33 percent from the field. The Spartans managed a 33-31 edge in rebounding, and had just eight turnover. But Maryland went 23-of-24 from the foul line while the Spartans were just 9-of-15 from the stripe. Maryland began the game 4-of-5 from 3-point range as MSU’s defense was tardy at times in getting out on shooters. Maryland finished the day 8-of-16 from long range. Maryland guard Eric Ayala led Maryland with 22 points. He was 13-of-13 from the foul line.

KEY RUN