Michigan State battled through more obstacles and adversity to spring another victory over Michigan, this time in the Big Ten Tournament Championship Game, defeating the Wolverines, 65-60.

One week after coming back from a double-digit deficit to beat Michigan for the Big Ten regular season championship, the Spartans came back from 13 down to beat the Wolverines, 65-60, Sunday at the United Center in Chicago.

“These guys found a way all year and they found a way today,” said Michigan State coach Tom Izzo.

Michigan State improved to 28-6.

Matt McQuaid scored a career-high 27 points, including 7-of-13 from 3-point range.

“Matt McQuaid is a senior and seniors are supposed to step up,” Izzo said. “The shots he made and the way he did it was unbelievable. Cassius found him and that was incredible.”

Cassius Winston scored 14 and Xavier Tillman added nine.

Ignas Brazdekis scored 19 for Michigan, but the Wolverine offense became bogged down for most of the final stages of the game.

The Spartans clamped down on defense during the comeback and began executing willfully on offense to wring out an emotional victory, Izzo’s sixth Big Ten Tournament title.

Michigan State out-shot Michigan 48 percent to 37 percent in the second half, and out-rebounded the Wolverines 38-29 for the game.

“They outplayed us most of the game to be honest about it,” Izzo said. “But we just kept hanging in there.”

Michigan State junior Kyle Ahrens went down late in the first half with what looked like a catastrophic ankle injury. Izzo and teammates shed tears while Ahrens was wheeled off the court in an air cast.

But x-rays proved negative, and Ahrens returned to the bench on crutches early in the second half, smiling.

“I won’t say the Arnie injury helped us, but the battle cry was for him,” Izzo said. “I’m proud of him.

“Cassius went to work in the second half. We were very average in the first half, they (Michigan) were very good, and we found a way to win.”

More coverage to come on SpartanMag.com, including coverage late tonight on MSU’s NCAA Tournament opponent and bracket.



