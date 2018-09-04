Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-04 13:27:22 -0500') }} football Edit

Top Priorities: reduce penalties, shore up pass protection

Rld8lhbt1hfb01jbbzwh
Mark Dantonio and his staff are focused on addressing correctable mistakes during preparation for their trip to Arizona State.
Dane Robison
Paul Konyndyk • SpartanMag.com
Associate Editor

After a close call against Utah State last weekend, Michigan State is determined to correct fixable mistakes before a difficult early-season test at Arizona State on Saturday night. Reducing penalt...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}