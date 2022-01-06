Top 50 guard Jeremy Fears commits to Izzo
Michigan State’s point guard present and future is in very good hands.
With Michigan State currently young and strong and the point guard position, and with a 2022 lead guard recruit already signed, the Spartans solidified an even better future on Thursday when Top 50 point guard Jeremy Fears committed to the Spartans.
Fears, a 6-foot-1 junior at La Lumiere School in La Porte, Ind., is ranked the No. 41 player in the nation by Rivals.com. Fears is ranked No. 31 by ESPN.
Fears, originally from Joliet, Ill., committed to Michigan State over Illinois and Michigan among others.
Michigan State extended an offer to fears during his visit to Michigan State on Sept. 25 during the Nebraska football weekend. He had visited MSU’s campus once previously during the summer, and visited again in recent weeks, including Dec. 15.
Illinois was regarded as the heavy favorite in the late fall. He visited the Illini in Nov. 26 and 30, but things evaporated between Fears and Illinois in the meantime.
Fears made the announcement at halftime of an NIBC (National Interscholastic Basketball Conference) high school game on ESPNU, Thursday afternoon. Fears' La Lumiere team, ranked No. 10 in the nation by ESPN, played earlier in the day on ESPNU, scoring a 74-46 victory over Legacy (South Carolina) Early College, with Fears hitting a pair of 3-pointers and scoring in double figures.
WHAT IT MEANS
Fears is committed to a program that already has junior point guard Tyson Walker and sophomore A.J. Hoggard. Fears will be eligible to play at Michigan State in the fall of 2023. Walker will have already finished senior eligibility by then, and there are no plans as of now for Walker to take his fifth year at Michigan State. Hoggard will be a senior.
Michigan State will get an incoming freshman at the point guard position next year in Trejuan Holloman out of Minneapolis.
Holloman has excellent quickness, strength for the position and defensive doggedness, perhaps similar to a more refined Travis Walton at the same age. Holloman needs to improve his shooting.
Fears needs to work on his shooting as well, but midway through his junior season he already has a good skill set and a high ceiling of potential.
