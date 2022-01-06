Top 50 guard Jeremy Fears commits to Izzo

Michigan State’s point guard present and future is in very good hands.

With Michigan State currently young and strong and the point guard position, and with a 2022 lead guard recruit already signed, the Spartans solidified an even better future on Thursday when Top 50 point guard Jeremy Fears committed to the Spartans.

Fears, a 6-foot-1 junior at La Lumiere School in La Porte, Ind., is ranked the No. 41 player in the nation by Rivals.com. Fears is ranked No. 31 by ESPN.

Fears, originally from Joliet, Ill., committed to Michigan State over Illinois and Michigan among others.

Michigan State extended an offer to fears during his visit to Michigan State on Sept. 25 during the Nebraska football weekend. He had visited MSU’s campus once previously during the summer, and visited again in recent weeks, including Dec. 15.

Illinois was regarded as the heavy favorite in the late fall. He visited the Illini in Nov. 26 and 30, but things evaporated between Fears and Illinois in the meantime.

Fears made the announcement at halftime of an NIBC (National Interscholastic Basketball Conference) high school game on ESPNU, Thursday afternoon. Fears' La Lumiere team, ranked No. 10 in the nation by ESPN, played earlier in the day on ESPNU, scoring a 74-46 victory over Legacy (South Carolina) Early College, with Fears hitting a pair of 3-pointers and scoring in double figures.