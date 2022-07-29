Top 2024 center Waltclaire Flynn discusses top contenders
Waltclaire Flynn holds a unique distinction.
The 2024 prospect out of Grayson High School is the lone center in the latest Rivals250. College programs are in hot pursuit, as Flynn has amassed 25 collegiate offers to this point in his career.
Rivals caught up with Flynn to discuss some of the top contenders in his recruitment including Michigan State, Auburn, Georgia, Florida State, Florida A&M, Miami, UCF, and Tennessee.
