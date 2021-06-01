Top 100 QB Dante Moore recaps MSU visit
Not much needs to be said about the importance of getting a Top 30 national quarterback recruit on campus the first day visits are allowed. It was huge. Dante Moore, the No. 1 player in Michigan fo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news