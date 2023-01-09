Michigan State men’s basketball is coming off of a 59-53 victory over rival Michigan this past weekend. Head coach Tom Izzo said the team celebrated the win, but is moving on as the Big Ten schedule becomes even more difficult.

Up next, MSU heads to Madison, Wisconsin to take on the Badgers. Following the Michigan game, graduate senior forward Joey Hauser said he’s excited to return to his home state.

“This is a bizarre schedule,” Izzo said on Monday ahead of the matchup with Wisconsin. “There are a lot of strange things about the schedule this year. But like I told our guys, we’re battle-tested, we’ve played some of the best teams in the country. We’ve played back-to-back games…so I think we’re at least tested for this.”

Wisconsin is ranked No. 18 in the new Associated Press Poll, which just released on Monday. Michigan State, meanwhile, is hoping to rebound after starting 0-1 in the Big Ten after a loss to Northwestern. MSU is now 3-1in the conference, thanks to wins against Penn State, Nebraska and Michigan. The Spartans have won six games in a row and currently sit at 11-4 overall on the 2022-2023 season.