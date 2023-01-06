Michigan State is preparing to take on Michigan this weekend in the first of two meetings between the schools this season. MSU is coming off of a dominating win against Nebraska, while Michigan has rebounded well since losing to Central Michigan in late December, defeating both a much-improved Penn State team and Maryland.

It is the second time the two schools have met in a major sport since the tunnel incident at Michigan Stadium in October. Last month, Michigan State and Michigan met in hockey, splitting the series. MSU won at home in front of a sellout crowd.

Michigan State basketball head coach Tom Izzo has made it a priority to win with “class and respect.”

“It’s good that the rivalry has something to be ‘rivals' about,” Izzo said at his weekly press conference. “Do I think it’s going to be ugly? It better not be. I’ll say that to every Michigan State fan; it better not be. On this side of the state, it better be done by, cheer for us, respect for us, respect for the opponent and let’s play the game.

“Is there gonna be any love? Hell no,” Izzo added. “Will there be respect? From this side, there will be.”

Izzo is also urging that the Breslin Center crowd and the Izzone be loud and rowdy on Saturday.

He said, “I hope we’re the craziest, toughest, best crowd that ever was assembled in Breslin, with class, with respect and handling ourselves the way we should.”