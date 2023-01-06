Tom Izzo wants Michigan State's Breslin Center to be rowdy versus Michigan
Michigan State is preparing to take on Michigan this weekend in the first of two meetings between the schools this season. MSU is coming off of a dominating win against Nebraska, while Michigan has rebounded well since losing to Central Michigan in late December, defeating both a much-improved Penn State team and Maryland.
It is the second time the two schools have met in a major sport since the tunnel incident at Michigan Stadium in October. Last month, Michigan State and Michigan met in hockey, splitting the series. MSU won at home in front of a sellout crowd.
Michigan State basketball head coach Tom Izzo has made it a priority to win with “class and respect.”
“It’s good that the rivalry has something to be ‘rivals' about,” Izzo said at his weekly press conference. “Do I think it’s going to be ugly? It better not be. I’ll say that to every Michigan State fan; it better not be. On this side of the state, it better be done by, cheer for us, respect for us, respect for the opponent and let’s play the game.
“Is there gonna be any love? Hell no,” Izzo added. “Will there be respect? From this side, there will be.”
Izzo is also urging that the Breslin Center crowd and the Izzone be loud and rowdy on Saturday.
He said, “I hope we’re the craziest, toughest, best crowd that ever was assembled in Breslin, with class, with respect and handling ourselves the way we should.”
It will be the first time as a starter that center Mady Sissoko will be guarding Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson. Sissoko said he’s looking forward to it because, while he’s seen Dickinson in the past, this time he knows he’ll be seeing a lot more time on the court.
“Just doing my job is what’s going to help me,” Sissoko said.
Sissoko is from Bafoulabe, Mali in West Africa, so the MSU-Michigan rivalry wasn’t really on his radar prior to showing up in East Lansing. However, he says he’s grown to understand what the rivalry means to the state.
“Everybody’s gonna watch it and you’ve gotta give it everything you’ve got,” he added. “It’s a basketball game, at the end of the day, but this game is a little different, so you’ve gotta give it everything you’ve got.”
Michigan State fans are particularly interested in Dickinson this week as he's come under fire after a podcast he routinely joins compared Izzo to Adolf Hitler. Although, Dickinson did say, "I don’t associate myself with that comment," and the podcast was removed.
Izzo told his freshmen ahead of the matchup, “If you don’t understand the rivalry, read up on it,” and said they wouldn’t see playing time if they didn’t understand what it means to the state.
Michigan State's four first-year players are Jaxon Kohler, Tre Holloman, Carson Cooper and Nick Sanders. Kohler is from Utah and Holloman is from Minnesota. Cooper and Sanders, however, are from the state and are likely more familiar.
“The kids who haven’t grown up in this state, they’ve gotta learn it and they better learn it fast," Izzo said.
Over the last few meetings between the two schools, the winner has traditionally been the home team. The last time that Michigan won in East Lansing was in 2018. Michigan State last won in Ann Arbor back in 2019. It was the same year that MSU won the Big Ten title against Michigan in Chicago and lost to Texas Tech in the Final Four.
This weekend’s contest will be at 2:30 p.m. on Fox. The teams meet again at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Feb. 18.