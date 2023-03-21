Tom Izzo: There is a 'buzz' around the Michigan State program
Tom Izzo mentioned last week that the goal was to win the weekend. Now, Michigan State has done just that, after defeating USC and Marquette in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, and the Spartans are a weekend away from getting back to the Final Four.
However, before any talk of a Final Four, just getting through even the next game will be a tough task.
Izzo spoke to the media at his weekly press conference on Tuesday at the Breslin Center ahead of MSU’s Sweet 16 game against Kansas State.
“You wonder why March is my favorite of the year,” Izzo said to the media. “There’s just kind of a buzz around here. It’s been so much fun to watch this team grow in the last month. And yet there’s always been obstacles.”
Adversity has defined this Michigan State team. There have been plenty of ups and downs throughout the regular season. The loss at Iowa on Feb. 25 might be the most glaring down that MSU has had on the court in a while.
“Failure is a big part of success,” Izzo said. “I think we’ve grown a lot."
What Izzo means by that is the team was able to learn from its mistakes.
“If you’ve never failed, what would be the difference between failure and success,” Izzo continued.
Accountability for failure is important. It can divide a team or bring a team together. Taking and accepting blame for a bad performance can be the difference between a team that has awkward tension in the locker room and a team that comes together to support each other when a player makes a mistake.
“What I love about this team the most is we learned how to take blame, take responsibility and take ownership,” Izzo said.
Izzo mentioned that everyone, including himself, took the responsibility and blame for the blown lead and overtime loss at Iowa. The team has grown since that loss to the Hawkeyes as the Spartans have won four of the last five games.
“I think when you can take blame, you can grow,” Izzo continued. “And I think that’s what this team has done.”
At some points during the season, Michigan State looked like it would have an early exit in March. At other points, it looked like MSU had a shot at making a deep run. Because of the bad times, fans, players and Izzo have enjoyed the good times even more.
“If you don’t go through some adversity, you don’t go through some problems — first of all, you don’t enjoy the good times as much,” Izzo said. “Second of all, you’re not prepared.”
MSU has certainly enjoyed the good times, especially after the victory over Marquette. After the win in the second round, Izzo was emotional after the game. He wasn’t bawling his eyes out, but his emotion proved how much that win meant to him and the Spartans fans.
Off of the court, the Michigan State community dealt with great tragedy and grief caused by the on-campus mass shooting on Feb. 13.
“I do not forget what happened here, the tragedy,” Izzo said. “I think of those people.”
MSU will be playing the No. 3-seed in the East Region, Kansas State, on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden. The Spartans have already played at the World’s Most Famous Arena once this season, a 61-55 loss against Rutgers.
Izzo called Madison Square Garden the “Mecca of all basketball.”
“We’ve played there once, (the players) have a little experience being there,” Izzo said. “We’re going to be excited playing in there against a great team with a chance to play in an Elite Eight on the line.”
Athletes are known to be creatures of habit. Basketball players perfect their jump shot by taking so many repetitions of their shot, so it becomes a habit. Being in an arena that MSU has played in this season can help the Spartans.
“I think familiarity helps,” Izzo said. “I’m glad we were there once not because of the sight lines and all that. There’s just an aura of walking through those halls and seeing those pictures of all those actors, performers and boxers.”
Despite the adversity the Spartans have faced, Izzo believes they have bounced back and got off the mat several times, which has led the team to Thursday night when MSU takes on Kansas State at 6:30 p.m. on TBS.
“These kids have gone through a lot,” Izzo said. “I think they’ve rebounded pretty well because they all have been through some things together.
“That is beneficial. I promise you.”