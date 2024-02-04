Sometimes Big Ten basketball is not a thing of beauty. Many outside observers would likely label Michigan State’s 63-54 win over the visiting Maryland Terrapins as more of a rock fight than a basketball game. Such is life when two of the top defensive teams in the country square off. On one hand, Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo would tend to agree. “I don't care if you're a coach, a player, or a 97-year-old mother - you couldn't go through that game without being tired,” Izzo said to open the postgame press conference. “It was a slugfest.” But beauty is also in the eye of the beholder, and it would be a mistake to interpret Coach Izzo’s comments as criticism. In fact, they were quite the opposite. “It was a football game on hardwood,” Izzo said. “(A) big-time, old-time Big Ten basketball game. You don't have those as much anymore.” Tom Izzo has built his program on toughness, and game recognizes game. It was clear from his comments that Izzo respects the toughness that Maryland brought to East Lansing on Saturday night. “I love the way they (Maryland) play.” Izzo said. “They get after you. I give them credit.” Coach Izzo said that it bothers him to think that his current Michigan State team lacks the toughness that he saw from Maryland. The Spartans and Terrapins grappled with each other for close to 35 minutes with the margin varying only between two and six points. The Spartans did not deliver the knock-out punch until a 12-0 run with five minutes remaining in the game put the contest out of reach. On balance, Coach Izzo believes that his team grew from the experience of facing Maryland. “It's not for the faint of heart, but it was probably good for my program moving forward,” Izzo said. “Sometimes you gotta go through these kinds of games to grow together.”

Building Toward the Postseason

The win over Maryland elevated the Spartans’ conference record to 6-5. Michigan State is above .500 in conference play for the first time all season. The odds for the Spartans to sneak back into the conference race are very low (currently estimated at less than 1%), but March is now just one month away, and it is time for MSU to start preparing for the endgame of the 2023-24 season. Coach Izzo mentioned that he has had several conversations with the leaders and upperclassman on the team about making this push towards the post-season. “Nobody here can say we've rebounded or that we've gotten after like we're used to here,” Izzo said. “So we had some meetings about that and, listen, as you get closer to the tournament, this is what has to happen.” Izzo mentioned that he specifically had some “long meetings” with A.J. Hoggard and Tyson Walker about what they need to do for the Spartans to finish the year off strong. Izzo told his veteran guards that there is going to be more pressure and that the coaches are going to coach them even harder. So far, Izzo has been happy with what he has seen and Saturday night’s win is a step in the right direction. “There has been more and more communication in the huddles,” Izzo said. “A couple of guys got on a couple of guys in the huddles. You know, it's good. I think there's a lot of respect amongst the guys now. They know we're not where we need to be and where I think we could be. “Do I think (we've) got a lot of ceiling left?” Izzo continued. “I do. Are we going to get there? We’ll find out. But games like this actually helped us because of the way halftime was, the way the huddles were, and the way the team kind of took ownership of some things in some situations. I was really proud of them for that.”

Malik Hall to the Rescue

Malik Hall fields questions from the media in the locker room following his big second half against Maryland. (Paul Fanson/Spartans Illustrated)

Izzo mentioned that Hoggard and Walker have so far responded to his challenge to crank their game up a notch as March approaches. But in the first half of the game against Maryland, fifth-year senior forward Malik Hall was “quiet.” Hall had just five points and two rebounds at the break. Izzo knew that the Spartans needed more out of him. “We challenged him at timeouts,” Izzo said. “We challenged him at halftime, and he responded.” “Responded” might be an understatement. With just seven minutes to play and with the Michigan State clinging to a one-point lead, Hall morphed into a one-man wrecking crew. He scored 10 of the next 14 points for the Spartans and drew four Maryland fouls. By the time the Terrapins found the bottom of the basket again, Michigan State was up double digits with less than three minutes to play. Maryland only got the margin to nine points with a free throw with less than 20 seconds on the game clock. “I think a lot of times he (Hall) always says, ‘What do you want from me?’" Izzo explained, “I said, ‘the second half. That’s all. Give me the second half and I'll shut my mouth. I'll be in be cool. I’ll be fine.'” Izzo went on to say how much that he loved the fact that Hall responded and rose to the challenge. “Malik Hall is every bit as good as I think he is,” Izzo said. “I'm going to push him to do that every night because he’s had 10 out of 11 really good games. “There's nothing that satisfies a coach more than to post somebody up (challenge them) and have them respond,” Izzo continued about Hall. “It really is the greatest thing that happens because I think they realize (that they) probably have more to give and I was proud of him and really happy for him.”

Celebrating Black History Month

The month of February is not simply the month before the holy month of March in the eyes of college basketball fans. February is also Black History Month and Michigan State decided to recognize the occasion with some new pregame activities. The players had “BHM” logos on their warm-ups prior to the game. In addition, Michigan State added the singing of the anthem “Lift Every Voice,” to the pregame agenda prior to the Star-Spangled Banner. Lift Every Voice was also sung prior to each home game during the fan-less COVID impacted season of 2020-21 during the height of the Black Lives Matter movement. When asked about these changes to the pregame ritual, Izzo shared his thoughts. “There's so many things that haven't necessarily been fair in our country, and I think we're making some progress,” he said. “(We’re) still probably behind in a lot of ways, but I just want to give guys a chance to appreciate (it). I love the anthem. (As for) everything else, I thought it was apropos for the month and apropos for Michigan State." Coach Izzo then alluded to the part of Michigan State history about how head football coach Duffy Daugherty built the so-called Underground Railroad in the 1960s to bring black athletes from the segregated south to East Lansing to play football. "Personally, I take a lot of pride in that and what we did,” he said. Izzo and the Spartans will hit the road for three of the next four games starting on Tuesday night in Minneapolis to face the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The results of those next four games will go a long way towards determining where the Spartans are positioned headed into the postseason. Izzo summed things up for the evening for the Spartans:“ A win’s a win, baby. We're just moving on.”