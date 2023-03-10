Things didn’t turn out the way Michigan State was hoping in the Big Ten Tournament, as the Spartans made a quick Friday exit, losing to Ohio State, 68-58. And it came as a bit of a surprise to MSU head coach Tom Izzo.

“I thought we had as good a three days of practice as we could have,” said Izzo after the game. “I thought our guys were fresh. I thought we started out the game pretty good. But I give a lot of credit to Ohio State and to [OSU coach] Chris Holtmann. He got his guys to play hard, and I just didn't think we brought it. We were ready to go early, we got a little lead. You've got to give them credit too. They hit some incredible shots. We just couldn't buy some.”

Izzo had been adamant recently that his team’s defense hasn’t been where he wanted it to be in order to be successful at tournament time.

“I said to our media for three weeks that I didn't think our defense has been very good and it would get you [beaten] in a tournament, so I guess my experience kind of gave the answer,” said Izzo. “It's a shame, too. For Tyson to get eight, nine shots and Joey to only get five, that's kind of our fault as a staff, and we'll look at that. Some blame goes to us on how we played, a lot of credit goes to Ohio State. They were a good defense. They were good offensively. And made some shots, man. They made some shots.”

The Spartans had been successful against Ohio State this season, beating them both at home and on the road. But this game was different.

“I think we didn't move the ball very well,” said Tyson Walker. “We didn't at all. Missing shots factored into that, but we didn't move the ball. We didn't move off the ball, didn't screen well. And they got into us as they started making shots. We let them make shots, and that took our energy away. Stuff like that can't happen, especially when our defense got us back into it. We can't let missing shots make us not play defense. Things change, so you've just got to play basketball the best you can, play as hard as you can.”

“They were in a rhythm [offensively],” said Joey Hauser. “We didn't do a good job defending the three-point line. But they had two games under their belt here already, and we knew that was going to be the case coming into the game, but we didn't do a good job defending the three-point line.”

“I really would just say we were kind of giving up too many driving lanes, and we were getting put in tough situations because they were confident from three today,” said Jaden Akins. “So you kind of didn't know if you wanted to help or try to stop the ball when they were driving. That led to rotations and led to them making shots.”

Izzo thought it was a mixed bag for his players, as far as their intensity was concerned. Some gave all they had the entire game; others didn’t.

“I try to tell a couple of my guards that your body language, your emotion, your energy makes a difference,” said Izzo. “Tyson [Walker], I thought he played hard all game. We had some other guys that didn't play as hard, I don't know why.”

Izzo also believed that when Ohio State’s shots started going in, things started going their way.

“When you start making shots like that, things go your way,” said Izzo. “I mean, they made some shots. Give Sueing credit. He acted like a fifth-year senior. 4 of 7, he's just not that kind of shooter. But give him credit on that. And Gayle, he gets his chance more now and goes 3 of 3, and a couple of them were tough shots. And the best shooter shot the worst, McNeil, you know.”

When asked why his team’s hot shooting of late cooled down today, Izzo praised the Buckeyes’ defense.

“I think it was more their defense honestly,” said Izzo. “I think they did a good job. I think they're a better defensive group with the team they've got in there. That's no insult. I'm a better defensive team with certain guys, you have to weigh whether it's offense or defense. The great thing about the tournament is we all know defense wins games. We all know the scores are lower. Look at the scores of some of these games. We all saw what happened. A team like Rutgers who guards the hell out of people, and they find a way to win a game and they find a way to almost win another game. You've got to be able to guard, and if you don't defend well then you don't rebound as well. When we're outrebounding them by two, that's not good for us.”

MSU made a surge to pull the game to within two points and Jaxon Kohler missed the tying shot in the paint. When his team didn’t get defensive stops following that miss, Izzo was frustrated.

“We had a chance to tie the game with that layup, and not only didn't we, but we gave up two threes in a row,” said Izzo. “So we played like a front-runner team, which is probably the most disappointing to me because it's the anti-whatever to me. I do not want a front running team, but that's kind of what we played like. For whatever reason, I don't know, but that's what I'll have to get back and figure out.”

Part of the problem Michigan State experienced against the Buckeyes was their inability to get points on the break. At a key moment in the second half, AJ Hoggard took the ball hard to the rim during a fast break but – instead of laying the ball in off the backboard – he tried to dunk it and was unsuccessful in the attempt.

“We've been so good on our break, and I think the last time we played them, we scored 22 points or something off our break,” said Izzo. “Today I thought A.J. pushed it early, and then I thought we just didn't. For whatever reason. That was part of our struggles.”

For as disappointing as this loss was for the Spartans, Izzo wants MSU fans to know that this isn’t the team he knows he has and that the focus will once again turn to the little things that add up to make a big difference.

“We're not as bad as we played today, and that's been evident by what we've done in the last month, to be honest with you,” said Izzo. “A couple things happened early in that game. We didn't cut out to get a rebound. We've been really pushing the envelope to try to make people understand that the little things matter, but this day and age, I think most kids don't look at it the same way. So that will be emphasized this week in practice, see if we can do a better job.”

Izzo admits that his team’s soft approach to defense is ultimately his fault and that he needs his players to give it all on defense, for the entirety of the game.

“Sometimes, when I think you start playing better offensively, I feel like we got casual defensively,” said Izzo. “You saw that one stretch when we weren't, that should be 40 minutes of that, and that falls on me. So I'm going to find some guys who want to do that for 40 minutes, and today we didn't. The better team won. They outplayed us in every aspect -- offensively, defensively, even rebounding that we beat them, blocking shots. I give a lot of credit to them. If I wasn't playing against them, I would have been cheering when some of those threes that had no business – I'm giving them a lot of credit – they still made some shots from heaven, and that's kind of what happens. I give them a lot of credit. If they can keep that going, they'll keep winning.”

The Spartans are convinced that their season won’t end this way in the NCAA tournament next week.

“It's one of the more disappointing days because I thought we had a legitimate chance to maybe win this thing,” said Izzo. “That doesn't mean everything's gone wrong, and the way we played the last three weeks, month, after all we've been through has been pretty damn good. Today we laid an egg, and part of it was Ohio State, and part of it was Michigan State.

“Today we didn't come ready to play, but we've got a second chance in the tournament to turn things around,” said Jaden Akins. “We just know we've got to put our all into that and make this run.”

“We came here to win a championship, and it felt like a letdown today,” said Joey Hauser. “Give them credit, they played really well. But we've got to turn around and focus our efforts on the NCAA Tournament because it's one-and-done for real then that time. We've got to get it figured out and just change a little bit of what we need to change here and get it locked in.”