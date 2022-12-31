"There was nothing smooth," Izzo summarized. "It just didn't seem like we executed right."

The Michigan State men's basketball team took care of a pesky Buffalo team, 89-68, at home, Friday Dec. 30 . After coming away with the 21-point win, MSU head coach Tom Izzo did what he always does after the game -- he pointed out the things that need improvement. Izzo started his remarks by saying he thought his team looked "jagged" and that he was disappointed with the defensive performance of his team.

Izzo knows that with Big Ten play looming, having senior forward Malik Hall back fully healthy will be a big help to his team. It would have also helped the Spartans close out Buffalo a little easier Friday night.

"He just brings a calmness to me -- and that's hard to do," Izzo said. "We said we were going to go to 15 [minutes] and went to twelve-and-a-half [with Hall], and if I would have needed him at the end, I would have played him. Medically, I feel very comfortable with where he is."

Throughout his postgame press conference, Izzo focused on set pieces of the game that his team needs to clean up before heading into the Big Ten schedule.

"I've always said my special teams practices of old were when the ball is dead, that's when we're alive," Izzo said. "Those were jump balls, free throws, baseline and sideline out of bounds plays after timeouts. Today, when the ball was dead, we were in Pluto, and that's not good. That takes some leadership, too, and our point guards are going to be held accountable for that."

Point guard A.J. Hoggard needs to be "more of a jerk,” according to Izzo.

Hoggard needs to be more "demanding" of his teammates.

While discussing the play he got from his bench, freshman guard Tre Holloman stood out to Izzo specifically, as did the fact that his team does not really have a true rotation yet, and that is something they still need to work out moving forward. Izzo agreed with the characterization of Holloman as a "decent insurance policy."

"He really guards, he gets after it," Izzo said about Holloman. "He's a little scrawny right now, he's got to put on 20 pounds, but he's very athletic. I was very pleased with Tre to be honest with you."

As Big Ten play begins with Nebraska and Michigan next week, Izzo summed up his thoughts on the season so far and what to expect in the upcoming Big Ten slate.

"You really didn't know what was going on in the Big Ten," Izzo said. "Like you'd hope to be 2-0 in the Big Ten if you say you got Penn State and Northwestern, and yet, I thought the Northwestern loss...they were pretty good. And I though the Penn State win over there was a great win and it turned out to be true as you saw what they've done ever sense. The league is a little topsy-turvy. There's some really good teams, what we've got to do is keep getting better and we've got to stay healthy. Get healthy and stay healthy."

The Spartans move into Big Ten play against Nebraska on Tuesday Jan. 3 at 7:00 p.m. in the Breslin Center.

Watch Tom Izzo's full remarks below.