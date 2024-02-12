It's been a year since a grieving Michigan State University community gathered on a cold, February evening, packed in front of the auditorium steps and spilling out on to Farm Lane -- completely encircling the Rock and filling the green space down near the Red Cedar River -- to honor and remember three lives that were senselessly lost just a few nights prior.

The three students, Arielle Anderson, Alexandria Verner and Brian Fraser, were killed on Feb. 13, 2023, during an on-campus shooting. Five others were injured.

Tom Izzo approached the podium atop the steps of the MSU Auditorium at the vigil just two days after the shooting. He gazed at the thousands upon thousands of people from all different walks of life that were brought together by the tragedy that struck the university.

It wasn't evident at the time but Izzo was “scared to death” to speak in that moment to the community that was looking for answers.

“I don’t get scared that easily,” Izzo said on Monday, 364 days after he did his part to help the community heal. “Walking out in front of the number of people and looking over and seeing something that was amazing to me. There was a 91-year-old woman and I talked to a 12-year-old boy. I saw White people, Black people, Hispanic people, Korean people. I saw every nationality. They were all there. There were old people from our community. There were young people from our school systems and there were students from our own university. It just made me appreciate that if we all work together, we all help each other, we’ll be a better university, we’ll be a better city, we’ll be a better state, we’ll be a better country.”

One year later, the community is back in a state of remembrance. There are no classes on Tuesday as the university commemorates one year to the date of the violence that occurred last February.

“I hope everybody pauses and remembers the lives of the three we lost, especially Arielle, Brian and Alexandria,” Izzo said. “But there were others that were injured, and we had John (Hao) here not that long ago, and it just makes you kinda realize how there’s so many more important things in life than maybe what we do, but it’s also a time to reflect and grieve and honor the people that lost their lives.”

Izzo was honored to be one of the speakers at the vigil, alongside Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, interim MSU president Teresa Woodruff and more. Izzo was also affected personally. His son, Steven Izzo, who plays on the basketball team, was in north campus picking up his girlfriend around the time of the gunshots.

“It was all about everybody helping each other get through tough times,” Izzo said about his speech. “And I think that could be used every day of our lives, whether it’s your family, personally, whether it’s people that are Spartan family or whether it’s our country. So by all means, I encourage everybody to take a pause, remember it, think about what you could do to help make the situation better in our world.”

Just five nights after the tragedy, Izzo and the Spartans played a basketball game. A game that felt small in the grand scheme of things after a mass shooting that puts things in perspective.

Before the game against Michigan in Ann Arbor, there was a moment of silence as the Crisler Center was bathed in green lighting to honor the victims. Izzo was seen in tears pregame. He said that the tragedy “brough two hated rivals together” and it “meant a lot to him” that Michigan honored those affected.

“They 100% did,” Izzo said on Monday when asked about whether Michigan embraced MSU that night. “And it wasn’t because Juwan (Howard) made them or their president or their A.D.. You could tell when you were there that it was sincere and from their heart because I think everybody needs a wake up call once in a while to know that there are bigger things than the rivalry and that was one of those rare moments.”

One of Izzo’s biggest takeaways from the tragedy was that people grieve in different ways. Part of that is recognizing that some people might still be struggling, especially on the one-year anniversary of the shooting.

“So take a moment tomorrow and think back and it’s one of those things that you kinda remember where you were when you first heard it,” Izzo continued. “And say a prayer for the people that we lost and when you see people that have been through it that are still struggling.”

There will be a remembrance gathering from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in the IM West parking lot on Tuesday night. There will also be reflective spaces for students across campus.

“God bless the ones that we lost, the ones that have been affected,” Izzo said. “Please remember, don’t ever forget them.”

More info about MSU’s plans for Feb. 13, 2024, can be found here.