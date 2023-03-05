Michigan State wrapped up its 2022-2023 regular season campaign with an 84-78 victory over Ohio State in East Lansing on Sunday. The Spartans completed a sweep of the Buckeyes in the regular season with the victory, which also moved MSU to a 12-2 home record this season.

The contest on Sunday was a much different result than the previous game in Columbus. The Spartans and Buckeyes both shot the basketball extremely well, with Michigan State shooting 54% from the floor and 60% from 3-point range, while Ohio State shot 48% from the floor and 44% from distance.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo was not too pleased with his team's defending. "Our defense has been terrible, we're not guarding," Izzo said after starting his postgame press conference with the negatives about his team.

Over the past five games for Michigan State, the Spartans have given up 81.2 points per game and teams are shooting 49.4% from the field.

The big positive about Spartan basketball currently, though, is the elite shot making. Michigan State has averaged 84.4 points per game in its last five contests and is shooting 50.4% from the field.

A big reason the Spartans are shooting lights out from the field is because of key X-factor, Jaden Akins. Over the last three games, Akins is averaging 17 points per game and shooting a red-hot 12-for-17 from 3-point range, which is good for 70.5%. In Saturday's victory over Ohio State, Akins shot 3-for-4 from distance, totaling 13 points, while also grabbing three rebounds.

Akins' ability to strike from deep forces the defense to close-out quickly on him, which has also opened up the floor for him to drive to the basket for layup opportunities. Akins will be a major key for Michigan State if the Spartans are going to make a run here in March.