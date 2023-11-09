Michigan State men's basketball (0-1) head coach Tom Izzo met with the media ahead of the Spartans' game against Southern Indiana (0-1) at the Breslin Center on Thursday night.

Before looking ahead to this matchup and what he expects from his team, Izzo addressed the team's "epic loss" to James Madison in the team's 2023-2024 season opener.

Although Izzo said the game was disappointing, he did say he saw some good things from his team after watching the film, despite the poor shooting from the foul line and from 3-point range in the defeat.

"As I looked at film, believe it or not, it wasn't quite as disappointing," Izzo said about the loss to James Madison. "We did a decent job defensively — they shot 36.5 percent and 27 percent from three (point range). You can't go 23-for-(37) from the free-throw line and 1-for-20 from the three. For that, I give them some credit and I just say we did not shoot it very well."

Further detailing the film of the JMU game, Izzo said he was also disappointed with players missing certain assignments and not doing what they needed to do to put the team in better situations throughout the game.

"I was disappointed in, as I always am, I felt like some guys didn't maybe do the things they needed to do," Izzo said. "So, we're going to challenge some people in different ways. If not in the lineup, in the minutes, and we're going to see what happens. I'm not panicking over anything — I'm sure people want to, but I'm not. But I am disappointed that a team that's already shown what they can do a year ago came out — I told you it was going to be a tough game — but (we) didn't have the focus (to win the game). The free-throw shooting in itself was a joke."

Izzo said the team has to use the experience to learn from it and get better from here as the Spartans move forward. He then transitioned to talking about Southern Indiana.

"Since that game (the JMU loss), it's been nothing but Southern Indiana," Izzo explained. "They (Southern Indiana) played Saint Louis the same night we played. A lot of new faces for them as there is for everybody right now. It's going to be one of the hardest things to deal with in these games early, but we've got some film on at least that game , so we're one up on what we had in the last game. They made the CBI last year, they were a Division Two power for a long time. They have a team filled with new faces, but have a very good point guard who seems to get them into things — and the rest is a lot of unknowns."

The Screaming Eagles dropped their opener to Saint Louis, falling by 12 points, 75-63, as guard Jordan Tillmon led the team in scoring with 15 points, while also grabbing eight rebounds.

However, Izzo said he is somewhat less concerned with what Southern Indiana brings to the table compared to how his own team needs to respond after a loss. He also noted that starting guard Tyson Walker is dealing with a minor ailment.

"If I was to tell you the truth — and this isn't for bulletin board material — I'm not half as worried about what Southern Indiana does as I 'm worried about how we respond from the way we played (against James Madison)," Izzo said. "Practice yesterday (Tuesday) was more about walk-through and film sessions.

"Tyson Walker has been a little hurt. We have to report those things now three hours before game time, so I'm giving you the privilege of knowing it (now). He did walk-through this morning (Wednesday) a little bit with his back. And as you saw, he's been cramping up, he's been having a little bit of problems with shin splints."

Izzo said he is expecting Walker, who scored a game-high 35 points against JMU, to play Thursday night, but will not be pushing the envelope with him, especially this early in the season.

He continued in evaluating where the Spartans can do a better job with the hopes it translates to Thursday night.

"We did not feel that A.J. (Hoggard) got us into things like he needs to," Izzo said. "He wholeheartedly agreed, so that's what we're going to do."

Izzo also touched on graduate senior forward Malik Hall when asked about him, who struggled in the loss to James Madison with a four-point performance, while shooting just 2-of-12 from the field.

"He's where he wants to be physically and I think he's where he wants to be mentally," Izzo said about Hall. "I think it's just going to take a little time to get him back (after missing some time in the offseason following foot surgery). He was phenomenal against Tennessee. I won't say he wasn't as good (against JMU). He wasn't as active and we didn't do a very good job of getting him the ball.

"I took a lot of things from that game for myself and put some pressure on us, and we have to do a good job of getting him the ball in certain places and not just at the three-point line like we did in the last game. There will be some things we will have to make some adjustments on, and I think he will make some adjustments in being more aggressive in a lot of areas."

After the JMU game, Izzo spent a lot of time talking about the leadership on the team on how players need to step up in that regard, doubling down on that sentiment a couple of days later.

"I don't like our leadership right now," Izzo said, bluntly. That's got to get better. I talked to a couple of the seniors about it. I think they have done a better job of leading over the summer, and that's the ironic part. They've done an unbelievable job with our freshmen. But then didn't do that the other night, and that's going to fall on A.J. (Hoggard), it really is, and he knows it. We spent a couple nights talking about it. He's done a better job in the summer, and now he has to do a better job in the fall."

The Spartans' game against the Screaming Eagles tips off at 7 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday and will broadcast on the Big Ten Network.