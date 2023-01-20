Tom Izzo: 'I love what this team brings to the table'
Michigan State basketball got back on the winning track on Thursday against Rutgers. Big Ten play continues for the Spartans on Sunday at Indiana.
Head coach Tom Izzo spoke to the media Friday ahead of his team’s trip to Bloomington to take on the Hoosiers at Assembly Hall. Spartans Illustrated was on site to hear what Izzo had to say.
IU has been on a roll in the Hoosiers' past two games. They dominated No. 18 Wisconsin, 63-45, and handled Illinois on the road, 80-65.
“They weren’t a good team last night,” Izzo said about Indiana’s performance against the Fighting Illini. “They were an elite team last night.”
Before back-to-back victories, Indiana lost three games in a row against Iowa, Northwestern and Penn State.
“I see a change in this team the last two or three games,” Izzo said about the Hoosiers.
Senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis leads IU in scoring, rebounding and blocks.
“I’ve always been a big Trayce Jackson-Davis fan because we recruited him,” Izzo said.
Jackson-Davis was down to Indiana and MSU in his recruitment. He chose the Hoosiers, but Izzo still has a good relationship with Jackson-Davis’ dad.
“He’s got sick athleticism,” Izzo said about Jackson-Davis’ game.
Jackson-Davis is 6-foot-9 and can block shots, grab rebounds and finish at the rim.
MSU is used to playing some of the best big men in the country. The Spartans have been tasked with playing Gonzaga’s Drew Timme, Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe, Villanova’s Eric Dixon, Alabama’s Brandon Miller, Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson, and Purdue’s Zach Edey.
“We’ve kind of faced every guy you can,” Izzo said about all the big men that MSU has squared off against.
Junior center Mady Sissoko arguably had his two best games when MSU needed him the most, against Gonzaga and Kentucky. Now that freshman centers Carson Cooper and Jaxon Kohler have started to develop into reliable rotational players, Izzo said that Michigan State might need all three big men going forward.
“Jaxon was encouraging last night, but Carson has been encouraging,” Izzo said. “We’re probably going to need all three.”
Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Indiana’s home court, is known as one of the most hostile environments in the Big Ten. Izzo said that he will pump crowd noise at practice to prepare.
“I think that place will be rocking like no other,” Izzo predicted. “That’s the beauty of the Big Ten, though.”
Short rest remains a factor for MSU
MSU will play its seventh game in 19 days on Sunday against Indiana. The Big Ten expanded its regular season from 18 games to 20 games beginning with the 2018-2019 season. On top of that, MSU has played every day of the week in Big Ten play due to the TV networks.
“It does wear on you,” Izzo admitted about the short rest. “I think it wears on everybody.”
Nevertheless, Izzo and the team have gotten used to the quick turnarounds. They don’t have as long of film sessions or walk-throughs to compensate.
“We are more used to it,” Izzo declared. “We kind of just cut everything back a little bit.”
Malik Hall update
Izzo disclosed that he still doesn’t have a timetable for senior forward Malik Hall’s return to the court after aggravating his left foot injury last Friday against Illinois. Hall did shoot and went through walk-throughs on Friday.
“I’m hoping tomorrow he might practice a little bit, maybe go through warmups,” Izzo said. “I do feel good that the doctor feels that it’s still in good shape.”
State of the team
Despite the slow starts as of late, Izzo overall likes his group of players that he’s got.
“I love what this team brings to the table,” Izzo said. “I love the fact that at huddles and halftime, they get along.”
Michigan State is approaching the midway point of the Big Ten season. The Spartans are 13-6 overall and 5-3 in Big Ten play.
“When you think of the injuries we’ve been through, the schedule we’ve been through, I think they’ve done a hell of a job,” Izzo proclaimed. “I just wish we would’ve stolen a game here or there that we had in our hands.”