Michigan State basketball got back on the winning track on Thursday against Rutgers. Big Ten play continues for the Spartans on Sunday at Indiana.

Head coach Tom Izzo spoke to the media Friday ahead of his team’s trip to Bloomington to take on the Hoosiers at Assembly Hall. Spartans Illustrated was on site to hear what Izzo had to say.

IU has been on a roll in the Hoosiers' past two games. They dominated No. 18 Wisconsin, 63-45, and handled Illinois on the road, 80-65.

“They weren’t a good team last night,” Izzo said about Indiana’s performance against the Fighting Illini. “They were an elite team last night.”

Before back-to-back victories, Indiana lost three games in a row against Iowa, Northwestern and Penn State.

“I see a change in this team the last two or three games,” Izzo said about the Hoosiers.

Senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis leads IU in scoring, rebounding and blocks.

“I’ve always been a big Trayce Jackson-Davis fan because we recruited him,” Izzo said.

Jackson-Davis was down to Indiana and MSU in his recruitment. He chose the Hoosiers, but Izzo still has a good relationship with Jackson-Davis’ dad.

“He’s got sick athleticism,” Izzo said about Jackson-Davis’ game.

Jackson-Davis is 6-foot-9 and can block shots, grab rebounds and finish at the rim.

MSU is used to playing some of the best big men in the country. The Spartans have been tasked with playing Gonzaga’s Drew Timme, Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe, Villanova’s Eric Dixon, Alabama’s Brandon Miller, Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson, and Purdue’s Zach Edey.

“We’ve kind of faced every guy you can,” Izzo said about all the big men that MSU has squared off against.

Junior center Mady Sissoko arguably had his two best games when MSU needed him the most, against Gonzaga and Kentucky. Now that freshman centers Carson Cooper and Jaxon Kohler have started to develop into reliable rotational players, Izzo said that Michigan State might need all three big men going forward.

“Jaxon was encouraging last night, but Carson has been encouraging,” Izzo said. “We’re probably going to need all three.”

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Indiana’s home court, is known as one of the most hostile environments in the Big Ten. Izzo said that he will pump crowd noise at practice to prepare.

“I think that place will be rocking like no other,” Izzo predicted. “That’s the beauty of the Big Ten, though.”