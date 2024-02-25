Tom Izzo discusses 'deserved' loss to Ohio State, Xavier Booker minutes
For the first time since the 2015-16 season Michigan State has dropped consecutive home games at the Breslin Center.
On Sunday, the Spartans, coming off a home loss to Iowa, fell to Ohio State via a buzzer-beating 3-point shot by Dale Bonner to give OSU the 60-57 win. In the process, Ohio State snapped its 17-game road losing streak that dated back to last season.
Despite the fall-away 3-pointer for the win and the Buckeyes' first lead coming with 11 seconds remaining in the game, Tom Izzo felt that Ohio State still deserved to win the game.
“We didn’t deserve to win the game,” Izzo said after the loss. “They deserved to win the game. They made plays. I mean it’s hard to say what our defense was. We hold them to 24 (field goal percentage) and 10 (3-point percentage) in the first half. They made 3 threes the whole game. Just such a shame for me. The crowd was unbelievable. It’s almost like these players, sometimes, they expect everybody to give it to them. They gotta give something back. And we didn’t do that. I didn’t. They didn’t. And that was disappointing.”
Two of Michigan State’s better shooters from the perimeter, guards Tyson Walker and Jaden Akins, combined to go 6-for-24 from the field and 1-for-9 from 3-point range. The Spartans were also out rebounded, 39-33. Three turnovers in the last five minutes of the game didn’t help the Spartans' cause either.
“We didn’t rebound the ball,” Izzo said. “We didn’t make wide open shots. That can get frustrating.”
Michigan State ended the game shooting 40% from the field and 25% from beyond the arc. While Izzo took the blame for the loss during the postgame press conference, he put some responsibility on his players for their body language during the game.
“They’ve gotta figure some things out too,” Izzo said about his players. “We had a really good couple days of practice. Early on when we missed some shots, guys' heads just went down. To be honest with you, that’s ridiculous. So we’ll meet with them. We’ll talk to them. We’ll work at it. They gotta make some decisions too.”
Izzo complimented the Breslin crowd for showing up and doing their job of being loud and encouraging the Spartans.
“The crowd tried hard to keep us in it,” Izzo added. “They were so damn good. I just feel bad. I am different than a player. I do feel like I play for all the people. I play for 600,000 alums. I play for every player that ever played here. And I’m saddened to think I don’t see enough players doing that this day and age.”
One of the big stories coming into the game was that freshman Xavier Booker was set to make his first career start. The five-star recruit started in place of Mady Sissoko.
After playing 12 minutes in the first half and recording five points, two rebounds, and two blocks, Booker only saw the floor for five minutes in the second half. He started the second frame on the floor, got subbed out at the 15:10-mark and never returned to the game. Despite several defensive lapses, Booker finished the game with seven points, three boards, three blocks and the highest plus-minus on the team by a significant margin (+11).
Izzo was asked about Booker’s performance and why he didn’t see the court down the stretch in the second half.
“Those (OSU) guards were running off ball screens and we just didn’t think he was as available to do things as some of our veterans,” Izzo explained. “Just a coaching decision we made. I love what Booker did. He did a lot of good things. But there were some things that you didn’t see that he didn’t do in coverage. He did have some blocks. He did have some things and give him credit for that. But at the same time, we struggled to rebound the ball. They were getting rebounds in there. And then maybe he blocks a shot, but there was nothing bad. Everything about Booker I thought was good.”
After the Iowa loss, Izzo alluded to him and the coaching staff trying to find the right matchup for Booker. The staff liked the matchup from the get go, hence Booker starting.
“Trust me when I say, Book knows exactly what’s going on,” Izzo said, “I spent hours with Book, hours. And (he told me) what he was feeling and what he (thought) he wasn’t ready for and was. We (started Booker) because we thought the matchup at center was more his size compared to some of these beasts that we played against. So that has something to do with it. And you don’t want to put a guy in there, and he gets crushed and then the confidence goes to hell.”
The outcome of the game and how it happened in such an unbelievable fashion left a stinging feeling with Izzo.
“I would say this one stings about as much as any loss I’ve had in eight or ten years,” Izzo said. “I just felt like we practiced well enough to really play well. I didn’t care who they had. I was more worried about us than them.”
Michigan State has nearly an entire week off before the Spartans head to West Lafayette to play the Big Ten-leading Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday night.