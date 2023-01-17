Michigan State (12-6, 4-3 Big Ten) fell just short against No. 3 Purdue (17-1, 6-1 Big Ten) in a 64-63 loss at the Breslin Center on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Before mulling over the deciding factors in a back-and-forth game that produced the razor thin result, Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo expressed gratitude for being able to honor the holiday. “I wanna say it was a privilege on one of the greatest days in our nation, Martin Luther King Day…It’s an honor to get chosen to play that day,” Izzo said. “And I told my team that's one of the privileges of being at Michigan State is being wanted on the events that are big events, whether it be an aircraft carrier, whether it be Martin Luther King Day, you have the opportunity to do stuff that a lot of people just dream of doing.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4mcXVvdDtXRSBIQVZFIE1BREUgT0YgVEhJUyBXT1JMRCwgVEhFIE5F SUdIQk9SSE9PRCwgQU5EIE5PVyBUSFJPVUdIIE9VUiBNT1JBTCBBTkQgRVRI SUNBTCBDT01NSVRNRU5ULCBXRSBNVVNUIE1BS0UgT0YgSVQgQSBCUk9USEVS SE9PRCZxdW90OyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vRkVETVhmWTZzYSI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0ZFRE1YZlk2c2E8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRGF2 aWQgSGFybnMgKEBEYXZpZEhhcm5zKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0RhdmlkSGFybnMvc3RhdHVzLzE2MTUwNTMyNDY4NTAxMjE3Mjg/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFudWFyeSAxNiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

"So we watched a little bit of the 'I Have a Dream' (speech) this morning and I had a dream that turned into a little bit of a nightmare," Izzo added.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NU1UmIzM5O3MgTUxLIERheSB0cmlidXRlLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vSGlmeHRlZFVDcyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hpZnh0ZWRV Q3M8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgU3BhcnRhbnMgSWxsdXN0cmF0ZWQgKEBTcGFy dGFuc1JpdmFscykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TcGFy dGFuc1JpdmFscy9zdGF0dXMvMTYxNTA4NTg0NTM5MTg1NTYxNj9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDE2LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

MSU started the game by making two of its first three shots from the field to take an early edge, but missed its next eight attempts. Eight first half turnovers negated the Spartans’ fortune in defending Purdue center Zach Edey early, who shoots 62.9% on the year. “We lost the game in the first minute, (with) the ridiculous turnovers that first five minutes,” Izzo said. “A.J. (Hoggard) looked like he reverted back to last year. We looked like we were out of sorts.” Despite Izzo’s disdain, MSU remained seemingly within striking distance until Purdue took its largest lead at 24-11 with 5:47 to go in the half. From that point until 16:27 in the second half, Purdue failed to convert on an attempt from the field. That’s 9:20 of game time that elapsed until MSU bobbled a rebound that fell harmlessly to an unsuspecting Edey, who put it back for the easiest two points he had all day. Michigan State guard Tyson Walker, who had 30 points on the afternoon, turned it over on the ensuing possession, and Purdue guard Fletcher Loyer made a 3-pointer to tie the game at 32. The baskets by Edey and Loyer halted a 21-3 MSU run over that stretch as the Spartans looked as if they’d start to pull away.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+8J+TuDogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9waG90 b2R1ZGU4OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AcGhvdG9kdWRlODg8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby81d2xUQzA3U2o3Ij5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vNXdsVEMwN1NqNzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBSeWFuIE8mIzM5O0Js ZW5lc3MgKEByeWFub2JsZW5lc3MpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vcnlhbm9ibGVuZXNzL3N0YXR1cy8xNjE1MDg5MTMyNDU5Njc5NzQ0 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkphbnVhcnkgMTYsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

“We battled back and physically out-rebounded them,” Izzo said. “It was just a slugfest, people getting thrown around underneath the basket. We out-rebounded the best rebounding team in the Big Ten and maybe one of the best rebounding teams in the country. We out-shot them, missed a couple of key free throws, a couple of tough calls, a couple of bad plays early that we just couldn't catch up from and Purdue's a hell of a team.” MSU shot 10 free throws, but missed three of them, including two by Hoggard at a crucial junction in the second half. When the game is decided by one point, these are the things you look back as game-alerting factors. The Spartans seemingly had an answer to each one of these mishaps, but it came down to Purdue’s final possession with 10 seconds remaining. The Boilermakers were able to get it to Edey on the block who converted for another two of his 32 points on the day. “I could have doubled (Edey)," Izzo said. “The reason Fletcher Loyer probably didn't and (Braden) Smith didn't go off is cause we didn't (double), because those two have been on fire lately… I had picked my poison. If I had to do it over again, I'd pick the same poison.” Izzo stuck true to his usual game plan against Purdue’s historically staggering big men, playing mostly one-on-one in hopes of limiting the Boilermakers’ opportunities on the perimeter.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5aYWNoIEVkZXkgcHV0cyBQdXJkdWUgYmFjayBvbiB0b3Agb2YgTWlj aGlnYW4gU3RhdGUgd2l0aCB0d28gc2Vjb25kcyB0byBnbyDwn5SlPGJyPjxi cj4odmlhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ0JCb25GT1g/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENCQm9uRk9YPC9hPik8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vQVhLVmlVWkJBdCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FYS1Zp VVpCQXQ8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTkNBQSBNYXJjaCBNYWRuZXNzIChATWFy Y2hNYWRuZXNzTUJCKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01h cmNoTWFkbmVzc01CQi9zdGF0dXMvMTYxNTEwNTM4NzgxNjAwMTU2Mz9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDE2LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=