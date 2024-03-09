Michigan State snapped its three-game losing streak on Wednesday by beating Northwestern by a final score of 53-49 on senior night.

It wasn’t a pretty game offensively for the Spartans. Michigan State shot just 31.7% from the field and 11.8% from 3-point range, but still found a way to win. Even starting guards Tyson Walker and Jaden Akins shot a combined 8-for-28 (28.6%) in the winning effort.

“We ran things well enough to have open shots,” Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said Friday about the offensive display against Northwestern. “We just didn’t make shots. I mean Jaden (Akins) and Tyson (Walker) gotta make shots. It’s pretty simple … I think it does speak something about us that even though we didn’t make any shots, we found a way to win.”

Over the last five games, Akins has shot 24.4% from the field and 21.1% from 3-point range. Those percentages are both well below his season splits of 41.9% and 37.3%, respectively.

“I’m actually disappointed because he had some great shots, but I’m not worried about it because he does the one thing better than anybody I’ve had since maybe Denzel (Valentine) or (Bryn) Forbes, guys like that,” Izzo said about Akins’ shooting woes. “Come in here tonight, come in here tomorrow morning, Jaden Akins will be here shooting. I got no complaints. He’s one kid I say I wish he gets what he deserves. Because he’s worked his tail off. I think he will. I think he’ll bounce back.”

While Michigan State has lost three of its last four games and had poor shooting at times, Izzo isn’t looking at the stretch like that.

“I’m not really looking at it like we’re in this big slump," Izzo said. "The two guys that need to make shots are the two guys that work the hardest at it. So Ty (Walker) and Jaden (Akins), they’ll get it done."

Another area where Izzo and Michigan State continue to experiment is the center position. Between Mady Sissoko, Carson Cooper, Jaxon Kohler and sometimes even freshman Xavier Booker, Michigan State has a multitude of options, but Izzo says that the approach will be a center “by committee” moving forward. In practice, Izzo and the coaching staff has been rotating between centers in regard to who practices with the starters.

“We’re just trying to give guys a chance to challenge them on who can play the hardest, who’s gonna wanna do the most things,” Izzo said about the center position

The fast break has always been a staple of an Izzo-led team. Defend, rebound and run has long been Michigan State’s identity under Izzo. While the defending and rebounding is getting better, the fast break seems to be the missing piece.

“I don’t think our break has been very good,” Izzo said. “I don’t think we’ve pushed it very hard. I blame all of our guys. We’re not running as hard. That’s what we do. The execution of the offense, I’m not sure it’s great, but it’s a lot better than I thought it was watching film. We had shots. We missed shots. And that’s the critical part.”