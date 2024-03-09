Tom Izzo Confident in Tyson Walker, Jaden Akins: 'They’ll get it done'
Michigan State snapped its three-game losing streak on Wednesday by beating Northwestern by a final score of 53-49 on senior night.
It wasn’t a pretty game offensively for the Spartans. Michigan State shot just 31.7% from the field and 11.8% from 3-point range, but still found a way to win. Even starting guards Tyson Walker and Jaden Akins shot a combined 8-for-28 (28.6%) in the winning effort.
“We ran things well enough to have open shots,” Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said Friday about the offensive display against Northwestern. “We just didn’t make shots. I mean Jaden (Akins) and Tyson (Walker) gotta make shots. It’s pretty simple … I think it does speak something about us that even though we didn’t make any shots, we found a way to win.”
Over the last five games, Akins has shot 24.4% from the field and 21.1% from 3-point range. Those percentages are both well below his season splits of 41.9% and 37.3%, respectively.
“I’m actually disappointed because he had some great shots, but I’m not worried about it because he does the one thing better than anybody I’ve had since maybe Denzel (Valentine) or (Bryn) Forbes, guys like that,” Izzo said about Akins’ shooting woes. “Come in here tonight, come in here tomorrow morning, Jaden Akins will be here shooting. I got no complaints. He’s one kid I say I wish he gets what he deserves. Because he’s worked his tail off. I think he will. I think he’ll bounce back.”
While Michigan State has lost three of its last four games and had poor shooting at times, Izzo isn’t looking at the stretch like that.
“I’m not really looking at it like we’re in this big slump," Izzo said. "The two guys that need to make shots are the two guys that work the hardest at it. So Ty (Walker) and Jaden (Akins), they’ll get it done."
Another area where Izzo and Michigan State continue to experiment is the center position. Between Mady Sissoko, Carson Cooper, Jaxon Kohler and sometimes even freshman Xavier Booker, Michigan State has a multitude of options, but Izzo says that the approach will be a center “by committee” moving forward. In practice, Izzo and the coaching staff has been rotating between centers in regard to who practices with the starters.
“We’re just trying to give guys a chance to challenge them on who can play the hardest, who’s gonna wanna do the most things,” Izzo said about the center position
The fast break has always been a staple of an Izzo-led team. Defend, rebound and run has long been Michigan State’s identity under Izzo. While the defending and rebounding is getting better, the fast break seems to be the missing piece.
“I don’t think our break has been very good,” Izzo said. “I don’t think we’ve pushed it very hard. I blame all of our guys. We’re not running as hard. That’s what we do. The execution of the offense, I’m not sure it’s great, but it’s a lot better than I thought it was watching film. We had shots. We missed shots. And that’s the critical part.”
Xavier Booker returning to his home state
Michigan State travels to Indiana on Sunday for its final regular season game of the 2023-2024 campaign. It will be a homecoming of sorts for Booker, who hails from Indianapolis. He will have family and friends in attendance like he did when the Spartans visited Purdue earlier this month.
While he doesn’t show a ton of emotion on the court because of his calm and collected personality, Booker is looking forward to playing in front of some family and friends.
“Going back home, playing in front of a lot of family, a lot of friends, it’s always fun,” Booker said after practice on Friday. “And then after the game, obviously getting to see them and stuff. It’ll definitely be fun playing in front of them and everything. I’m sure they’re looking forward to seeing me play as well.”
As far as his development goes, Izzo has been impressed with how Booker has responded to coaching.
“Book’s been very coachable,” Izzo said about Booker. “I always tell guys the hardest thing to do is self-evaluate. He’s done a pretty good job of self-evaluating. Now what are you going to do to correct it? And I’ve been pleased with him.”
Booker added that his development over the course of the season, more specifically recently, has been, in large part, due to an increased role for the true freshman.
“I feel like it’s just been me getting more experience with the game,” Booker said when asked about what his biggest improvement has been recently. “Me playing more, stuff like that. I’ve pretty much been capable of doing everything that you guys are seeing now. I’m just kind of getting more of an opportunity to do those things.”
Previewing Indiana
Heading into the game at Indiana on Sunday, Izzo thinks that there is somewhat of a renewed energy with the team after practice on Friday.
“You know what I think?” Izzo asked rhetorically. “We’re just putting our foot on the pedal. I think our foot’s been off the pedal a little bit. I think we’re just putting it back on … I did feel there was some renewed energy today (at practice). Hopefully, that will continue.”
That renewed energy will likely be needed against an Indiana team that has won its last three games. In the Hoosiers' last win against Minnesota, two of the Golden Gophers better shooters, Cam Christie and Elijah Hawkins, shot a combined 3-for-23 (13%) from the field. A similar performance by Michigan State’s top shooters will more than likely result in a similar outcome as what happened to Minnesota.
Contrary to what Northwestern presented to the Spartans, Indiana is “an inside-oriented team." Bigs Kel’el Ware, Malik Reneau and Mackenzie Mgbako all average north of 10 points per game.
“A lot of teams we’ve played, they kind of are guard-oriented,” Booker explained. “This team (Indiana) kind of runs their team through their bigs a lot. Definitely, it’s going to be a challenge for us.”
Ware averages 15.7 points per game and 9.7 rebounds per game. As of late, the 7-foot center seems to be playing at a different level. Ware has scored at least 16 points in five of the last six games. He has also grabbed at least 11 rebounds in five of the last six games.
“He’s very versatile,” Booker said about Ware. “He’s long. I mean he can pretty much do everything. So that’s definitely going to be a challenge for all of the bigs.”
Sunday’s game between the Spartans and the Hoosiers is set to tip off at approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS.
