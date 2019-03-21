DES MOINES, Iowa - Michigan State survived anxious moments, and shaky play from normally-reliable players, but powered through the late stages in defeating Bradley, 76-65, in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament, Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena.

The No. 2 seed Spartans (29-6) advance to play Big Ten foe Minnesota (22-13), the No. 10 seed, on Saturday for a berth in the Sweet 16.

MSU defeated Minnesota 79-55 in the teams’ only meeting this year, on Feb. 9, in East Lansing. The Gophers beat No. 7 seed Louisville, 86-76, on Thursday.

Against Bradley, Michigan State trailed 35-34 at halftime, and 39-34 in the opening minute of the second half. But the Spartans locked down on defense and dominated the glass in the second half while Bradley cooled off, as MSU escaped with the victory and exhaled a tired sigh of relief.

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo was bothered by shaky shooting and occasional lethargy in defense and rebounding in the first half, but understood the causes.

“I’m not giving my team enough credit. I know what we've been through from that Friday, Saturday, Sunday, going home and what we've gone through,” Izzo said in reference to MSU being required to conduct a Sunday-Thursday turnaround after three exhausting games in the Big Ten Tournament last weekend in Chicago, plus the loss of another key player in the roation in Kyle Ahrens.

“You say it's an excuse," Izzo said. "You're damn right, I'm proud of them. I am. We're still going to grind it. We're going to push it. We are still going to make mistakes. We didn't show mental toughness. I thought we were worn down.

“I am proud. Matt McQuaid and Cassius Winston just wouldn't let us lose.”

Winston scored a game-high 26 point on 8-of-17 shooting, to go with four assists.

“The first game is always tough,” Winston said. “You've got to get used to the atmosphere, the arena, things like that. First half, that was a really good team. They were solid in a lot of areas. So second half we pride ourselves in dominating games and do what we do best, that's rebounding and getting stops. We knew if we did those things we was going to come out on top.”

Xavier Tillman had 16 points and 11 rebounds, including eight boards in the second half.

Kenny Goins suffered through a cold shooting afternoon, going 1-of-10 from the field including 0-for-7 from long range. But he logged 38 minutes and pulled down nine rebounds.

“Xavier struggled and then came around late and rebounded the ball really well,” Izzo said. “We had some guys that really struggled. Kenny really struggled. And he's been playing so good. I think it was those 40-minute games that he played in Chicago, and I just have to live with it."

“With Kenny, I have to find ways to get him some rest.”

But he couldn’t do it in this game, not with Bradley played smart, energetic and opportunistic in the first half.

“That’s the best I’ve seen them play,” Izzo said.

Michigan State out-shot Bradley 50 percent to 39 percent in the second half.

Meanwhile, Bradley, which was a hot 6-of-9 from 3-point range in the first half, cooled off in going 3-of-12 from long range in the second half.

“It definitely feels good to be advancing,” Winston said. “I think Coach said at the end of the game even after all that, we're still one of the last 32 standing right now. We know there is a lot that we can improve, but that's our plan to get better and better each and every step of the way.”

Bradley (20-15) gave the Big Ten champions all they could handle.

It was a one-possession game until McQuaid drilled a crucial 3-pointer after a time out to put Michigan State ahead 61-55 with 3:31 left. Then Izzo called for Henry to get the ball in the post. Henry answer with a layup to cap a 9-0 run.

Darrell Brown hit a 3 for Bradley to make it 65-60. But the Braves were forced to put the Spartans at the line — where they almost couldn't miss.

Elijah Childs scored 19 points and Brown had 17 for the Braves.

”I don't think there were many teams that could have beat us today. We ran into one that could," Bradley coach Brian Wardle said.