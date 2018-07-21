Not many bigs can go coast to coast like Drew Timme. pic.twitter.com/5kS0oi2ApF

DUNCANVILLE, Tex. -- Moments after scoring 22 points, including the game-winning shot for Nike Drive Nation at the Great American Shootout in Duncanville, Michigan State target Drew Timme talked about the conversation he had with Tom Izzo a couple of days ago.

“It was a great call,” he said. “A Hall of Famer in Izzo calling you and thinking so highly of you. It feels great, you know, all the hard work getting recognized, especially by some top level people, so it feels good.”

Timme said Izzo complimented his versatility, heart and grit he plays with. After watching him play against some of the state’s top talent on Friday night, the versatility Izzo referenced is undeniable. On multiple occasions, Timme would grab a rebound on the defensive end, dribble coast to coast and finish in traffic, often earning an and-one in the process. He can step out and knock down three-pointers, and his court vision is exceptional for a power forward.

Timme is the No. 39 ranked player in the 2019 Rivals150.

Michigan State joined Louisville and California as schools that have offered Timme in the last seven days. Although a total of 26 programs extended a scholarship offer before Michigan State got around to it, Timme said the late arrival for this one isn’t detrimental to the Spartans’ chances of signing him.

“Coming in late doesn’t really affect my decisions,” he said. “But in about two, two and a half weeks, I’m really going to start looking at cutting it down.”