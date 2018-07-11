DIMONDALE, Mich. – The match-up between Nick Ward and Xavier Tillman made for an entertaining opening game on Tuesday night at the Moneyball Pro-Am.

The two Michigan State forwards put on show.

Ward led all scorers with 33 points on 13 of 27 shooting in 83-68 loss to Tillman-led Team Vintage.

Not to be outdone, Tillman led Team Showtime in scoring with 26 points on 11 of 21 shooting. He also added 12 rebounds in the victory.

“He’s a jerk,” joked Tillman afterward. “But I love it because iron sharpens iron. We just go at each other whenever we can because want the best from each other.”

Ward’s 33 points against Team Showtime was his lowest scoring output in three Moneyball Pro-Am games.

“Nick (averaged) 50 the last two games and X set out to make sure that wouldn’t happen,” said freshman point guard Foster Loyer, who scored 15 points as Team Showtime’s second leading scorer. “You know its fun to come out here where guys go one-on-one. One of them scores, and the other is coming right back at them.”

During his first year at Michigan State, Tillman did most of his scoring around the rim. On Tuesday night, however, the former Grand Rapids Christian standout showed off a surprisingly effective face-up jumper, burying four 3-pointers on seven attempts.

Tillman has improved his body tremendously since last season. He weighs 243 pounds, and he’s more explosive as a result. He was listed at 260 last year.

“Coach just said he wanted me to try it out,” Tillman said. “Let’s see you at 240 or 245 just to see how you feel.”