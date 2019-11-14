EAST LANSING - Michigan State will find itself in an interesting position when it takes on Seton Hall Thursday night in the 2019 Gavitt Tipoff Games.

As one of the team’s expected to challenge for college basketball’s top spot in March, the No. 3 Spartans (1-1) will be filling the anchor leg of the eight games pitting the Big Ten against the Big East.

MSU will take on the No. 12 Pirates (2-0) at 8:45 p.m. (FS1) at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. in the last game of the cross-conference competition after Penn State takes on Georgetown earlier in the evening.

The Big Ten enters the final night of the Gavitt Games with three wins provided by Michigan, Ohio State and Northwestern as the Spartans make their first appearance in the series, which began back in 2015.

“I think it’s going to be exciting to get to play against the Big East,’’ said junior forward Xavier Tillman, who was recently named one of MSU’s four captains. “I remember watching it last year, wanted to get a chance to get in there and play against some teams like that, like Marquette, like Butler, stuff like that. So, getting an opportunity to play against Seton Hall is great.’’

This will be the fourth meeting between the two schools with MSU holding a 3-0 lead. The last time the Spartans and Pirates met, back in 2001, MSU triumphed 68-64 in the Breslin Center.

While the Spartans are picked to finish first in the Big Ten, the Pirates were selected to top the Big East in preseason voting.

Both teams are expected to be led by preseason All-Americans, and conference and National Player of the Year candidates.

For the Spartans, senior guard Cassius Winston, who scored 17 points and dished out 11 assists during an emotional night after the passing of his younger brother Zachary in MSU’s defeat of Binghamton, is averaging 19 points and 7.5 assists.

That pain will still be something Winston, his teammates and the coaches will have to manage Thursday night.

“It’s not easy, but coach (Tom Izzo) does a great job of just getting us zeroed in, even though our hearts (are heavy) and broken throughout this time,’’ sophomore wing Aaron Henry said “He just does a great job of rallying us together and getting us prepared as a team and putting (an emphasis) more on life is just way more important than basketball. He does a good job of that, and almost makes it like a game within itself. Basketball’s just a game, we have to realize that life is more important.’’

Izzo said after practice on Tuesday that he expects Winston to play tonight, but it wasn’t a certainty.

For the Pirates, who are coming off easy wins over Wagner and Stony Brook, senior guard Myles Powell is the man. Powell, who may not play because of an ankle injury, is averaging 13.5 points, three rebounds and one assist per game.

Last season, he provided his team with 23.1 points and four rebounds a contest. Seton Hall’s coaches have made it sound like Powell will miss the game, but Michigan State prepared with the expectation that he will play.

Despite the uncertainty of Powell’s status, MSU is leaving no stone unturned because Seton Hall still has sufficient firepower with senior guard Quincy McKnight’s 12 points and five assists per game and junior forward Sandro Mamukelashvili, who is averaging 14 points and five rebounds a contest.

Additionally, Seton Hall, which features one of the larger front lines MSU will face this season, is getting nine points and six rebounds an outing from 7-foot-2 senior center Romaro Gill.

That front line will provide a hefty challenge for the Spartans’ top post option, Tillman who leads the team in rebounding at eight a game, while providing 12 points a contest.

“The whole game I have to think tactically. A lot of times when I play, I like to play with power and play with aggression. But now, I’m going to have to play with a little finesse and play with a lot of skillfulness,’’ Tillman said. “Shot faking, using my body going into them so they can’t block my shot. Different types of reverse layups. Maybe spacing the floor with a couple jump shots. Just being sound and very tactical with my offense.’’

Henry adds 12.5 points, two rebounds and two assists per contest, while sophomore forward Thomas Kithier adds 8.5 points, three rebounds and two assists a game.

Like Tillman, Henry realizes the difficulties the Spartans will be facing in the paint.

“Just being low, using leverage to our advantage,’’ he said in response to how the Spartans will have to play against the Hall’s front line. “They are a huge team and they have a lot skill on the wings and at the guard position as well. We have to go in there, as wings, and help those bigs rebound. They are tall, they’re big and heavy in the front court. We just have to go in there and help rebound with them.’’

MSU will also employ the services of 6-11 sophomore forward Marcus Bingham, who is coming off the bench to provide 10 points and six boards a game in 14.5 minutes of play.

No matter what happens, Henry wants the Spartans to embrace the challenge in a hostile environment.

“It’s a blessing to step on the court anytime, especially when we are playing in new events like this,’’ said Henry, who scored 16 points and blocked three shots against Binghamton. “Being a part of the No. 1 preseason ranked team in the country, now the Gavitt Games, we get to go to Maui, it’s just a blessing and I’m glad we get this experience before March.”