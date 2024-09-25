TI Umu-Cais offered by Michigan State, shares bond with Legi Suiaunoa
Tufanua Ionatana Umu-Cais is a high-three-star defensive tackle of Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colorado. He currently ranks as the No. 2 prospect in the state and No. 18 interior defensi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news