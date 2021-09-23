Friday Notebook: The Eraser, reminders and gas pedals

East Lansing, Mich. - In just three short weeks, Michigan State’s football program - under the tutelage of second-year coach Mel Tucker and his staff - has gone from a team that finished 2-5 last season with a lot of questions entering the 2021 season to a program that has seemingly turned things around with a 3-0 mark to open the season.

With convincing, if not dominant victories over Northwestern, Youngstown State and Miami, the Spartans will enter their game against Nebraska at 7 p.m. on Saturday night at Spartan Stadium as a team on the rise in not only the Big Ten but in the nation.

The Spartans have gone from hunters to hunted and as, some might be bold enough to say, from pretenders to contenders in the conference.

MSU has built a solid resumé with an opportunistic defense, a potent offense - that is averaging 520 yards and nearly 40 points a game - and a No. 20 ranking in the national polls.

Additionally, the Spartans’ offense boasts an emerging Heisman Trophy candidate in junior running back Kenneth Walker III, who leads the FBS in rushing at 164.3 yards per game.

Now, Tucker and his coaches are challenging the players to keep the pedal down.

“I don’t think the message really changes because with coaches, with what we’re trying to accomplish, it’s really (about) that process and the culture that we have,’’ said offensive coordinator and quarterbacks Jay Johnson. “The opponent changes, we say but the standards don’t. Our focus and intensity in practice is even going up. You have to stay on that edge and respect the process, and if you don’t that’s when you can get into trouble.’’

The Spartans will be playing in their second home game of the season when they play host to the Cornhuskers (2-2, 0-1). Spartan players were cautious when answering how they have digested the team’s early season fortunes.

“We just try not to pay attention to all of the (hype) around us and keep on knowing that we have to get better each and every day,’’ said junior linebacker Quavaris Crouch. “You can lose or win on any given Saturday depending on who comes out there and is ready to play. So we’re just trying to keep our foot on the gas and not worry too much about the distractions outside and just worry about the people that’s in our room.’’

While the caution is warranted, you would figure there would be a few more pockets of enjoyment shared between players in the team’s locker room.

Human nature is human nature and when you have the kind of start MSU has enjoyed, there is a tendency to become a little bit full of yourselves.

Senior safety and leading tackler Xavier Henderson said the team has addressed the possibility of reveling too much into its 3-0 start.

“We feel it (the buzz around the team) a little bit but we try not to pay it too much attention,’’ Henderson said. “I’ve got social media just like you’ve got, but we try not to pay too much attention just because it’s not about you guys, it’s us. Our voices in here have to be louder than the voices outside. We can’t get our heads pumped up and think we’re this and that because we have a lot of work to do. We have a lot to work on and a good opponent in Nebraska coming in.

“We want to have that target on our backs but I don’t know if we’re there yet.’’



