Friday Notebook: The Eraser, reminders and gas pedals
East Lansing, Mich. - In just three short weeks, Michigan State’s football program - under the tutelage of second-year coach Mel Tucker and his staff - has gone from a team that finished 2-5 last season with a lot of questions entering the 2021 season to a program that has seemingly turned things around with a 3-0 mark to open the season.
With convincing, if not dominant victories over Northwestern, Youngstown State and Miami, the Spartans will enter their game against Nebraska at 7 p.m. on Saturday night at Spartan Stadium as a team on the rise in not only the Big Ten but in the nation.
The Spartans have gone from hunters to hunted and as, some might be bold enough to say, from pretenders to contenders in the conference.
MSU has built a solid resumé with an opportunistic defense, a potent offense - that is averaging 520 yards and nearly 40 points a game - and a No. 20 ranking in the national polls.
Additionally, the Spartans’ offense boasts an emerging Heisman Trophy candidate in junior running back Kenneth Walker III, who leads the FBS in rushing at 164.3 yards per game.
Now, Tucker and his coaches are challenging the players to keep the pedal down.
“I don’t think the message really changes because with coaches, with what we’re trying to accomplish, it’s really (about) that process and the culture that we have,’’ said offensive coordinator and quarterbacks Jay Johnson. “The opponent changes, we say but the standards don’t. Our focus and intensity in practice is even going up. You have to stay on that edge and respect the process, and if you don’t that’s when you can get into trouble.’’
The Spartans will be playing in their second home game of the season when they play host to the Cornhuskers (2-2, 0-1). Spartan players were cautious when answering how they have digested the team’s early season fortunes.
“We just try not to pay attention to all of the (hype) around us and keep on knowing that we have to get better each and every day,’’ said junior linebacker Quavaris Crouch. “You can lose or win on any given Saturday depending on who comes out there and is ready to play. So we’re just trying to keep our foot on the gas and not worry too much about the distractions outside and just worry about the people that’s in our room.’’
While the caution is warranted, you would figure there would be a few more pockets of enjoyment shared between players in the team’s locker room.
Human nature is human nature and when you have the kind of start MSU has enjoyed, there is a tendency to become a little bit full of yourselves.
Senior safety and leading tackler Xavier Henderson said the team has addressed the possibility of reveling too much into its 3-0 start.
“We feel it (the buzz around the team) a little bit but we try not to pay it too much attention,’’ Henderson said. “I’ve got social media just like you’ve got, but we try not to pay too much attention just because it’s not about you guys, it’s us. Our voices in here have to be louder than the voices outside. We can’t get our heads pumped up and think we’re this and that because we have a lot of work to do. We have a lot to work on and a good opponent in Nebraska coming in.
“We want to have that target on our backs but I don’t know if we’re there yet.’’
MOVE OVER ARNOLD
Arnold Schwarzenegger starred in an action movie in 1996 titled “Eraser’’ in which he portrayed a witness protection specialist.
But the film star and former governor of California is going to have to share the title of that movie with Walker III for a while, according to graduate senior center Matt Allen.
“Kenneth Walker, he’s a blessing to have. Coach Kap (assistant head coach Chris Kapilovic), when he first got here, he said he called him an eraser just because like, if we miss a block he’ll be able to erase that defender and just get around him and correct our mistakes,” Allen said. “So, I’m very happy Ken’s here with us.’’
PAINFUL REMINDER
If you think the subtle reminders about keeping their heads on straight in the middle of this great start weren’t enough, leave it to the head coach to slam his team back to earth.
Especially when he asks his team how does 3-9 sound, considering the Spartans still have nine games left in the season.
“Instantly, everybody was like ahhhh, 2016 is what it sounds like,” Henderson said. “That year . . . really, we were 2-5 last year and the s%&$ is not fun, excuse my language, but it’s just not where you want to be. So what we’ve done the first three games, we’ve got to add on to that a little bit because the schedule’s only going to get harder.’’
JUST LIKE ‘BAMA, ALMOST
If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, count MSU in.
According to Alabama transfer and senior cornerback Ronald Williams, who had an interception late in the fourth quarter against Miami that ended any chances of a Hurricanes comeback, MSU’s practices resemble the intensity created by Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban.
“Just being at a place like I was (at Alabama), it helped me pick things up (here at MSU),” Williams said. “It’s kind of similar to the things we ran at Alabama so, it slowed it down for me a lot when I first got here.
“We practice really hard here and that makes the game easy. When you’re practicing hard, the game will slow all the way down. It will slow completely down. So if you’re practicing hard and you’re going hard against the receivers, everything’s going to slow down for you in the game.’’