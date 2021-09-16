Thursday Notebook: Staying even-keeled about the Hurricanes





East Lansing, Mich. - Members of Michigan State’s football team did their best on Wednesday to lower the temperature on the significance of this Saturday’s meeting with No. 24 Miami.

Doing their best versions of coachspeak, senior safety Xavier Henderson, sophomore quarterback Payton Thorne and junior safety Michael Dowell all shied away from putting too much emphasis on the team’s third game of the season.

But much like the expected hot and humid game-time temperature the Spartans (2-0) will experience in Miami Gardens, Fla., at noon in Hard Rock Stadium, MSU will be hard pressed to ignore what a win against a ranked team and a storied program would mean to its 2021 season.

Especially after an impressive season-opening win against defending Big Ten West champion Northwestern and a dominating outing against FCS foe Youngstown State last Saturday.

“We try to treat them all the same but it’s definitely special getting to go down there and play such a historic program like Miami. I grew up watching all those star players that played there,’’ said Henderson. He mentioned former Hurricanes like Sean Taylor, Ed Reed and Willis McGahee as some of the former Hurricanes he remembered growing up.

“It adds a little bit of excitement for sure but you kind of treat it like every game, prepare the same way,” he said. “But we’re excited to go down there.’’

Maybe the biggest reason, at least outwardly, MSU’s players may have been trying to downplay the significance of this matchup with the Hurricanes is because a win or loss won’t make or break their season.

Even if the Spartans suffer their first loss of the season, there will still be nine games left in a promising season that could still see MSU compete for a Big Ten East title, a Big Ten title and a bowl bid in head coach Mel Tucker’s second season at the helm.

But the truth is, despite not being a dominant contender in the ACC or the nation, the name Miami Hurricanes still holds a lot of weight in the college football landscape.

The “U,” as it is still affectionately known by its former standout players and fans, still carries a lot of street cred because of the school’s national championship resumé and the number of players it has sent to the NFL that have become stars.

“That’s like a lot of outside noise, as Coach Tucker says,’’ Dowell said about a program that boasts five national championships and 66 first-round NFL draft picks. “Every opponent is great. Youngstown State, we had to prepare our butt off for them and we’re doing the same thing, preparing our butt off for this team and next week, whoever we got, we’ll do the same thing. We can beat every team on our schedule but we also can lose to every team on our schedule, so just keeping that mentality keeps everyone middle-grounded, humble and striving to be the best we can.

“Yes, this is a big game but every game is a big game. Every opportunity is a big opportunity and we’re blessed to have this one.’’

“We try to be at the same standard every week,” Thorne said, “no matter who we’re playing. Some games you might get more riled up for more than others and that’s just fact, that’s just how it is.”





A chance to beat No. 24 Miami and likely break into the Top 25 themselves provides the Spartans plenty to be riled up about.





“We’re excited to play Miami, we’re excited to go down there,” Thorne said. “They’re a good opponent. Coach (Mel) Tucker talked last week about opponents change but the standard doesn’t. So, that’s the same approach we’re taking into this week and we’re trying to prepare the best we can.’’

But does this qualify as a statement game, this early into the Tucker regime?

“They have an historic program,” Thorne said. “You’ve seen the 30-for-30s (on ESPN) and stuff like that (but) we’re just going down there to play a non-conference game against a good team. You try to make a statement every week no matter who the opponent is. You try to go out there and play your best football and you prepare every week like it’s a statement game.’’

The Hurricanes, who opened the season with a 33-14 loss to No. 1 Alabama before just getting by the Sun Belt Conference’s Appalachian State, 25-23, may not look as strong as they have during the glory years but there is still the mystique of Miami football lurking, ready to pounce on a hopeful program like MSU.

“I’m excited. Ever since I was little they’ve been a legendary program, really,’’ Henderson said. “I’ve always liked watching them play, so I’m excited to get down there and see the stadium and get to play a great opponent in Miami.’’