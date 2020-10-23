East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State’s defense is about to show subtle changes in its approach, but base philosophies and a high level of success remain the expectation.

Mike Tressel has an interesting vantage point for the changeover. He served as linebackers coach while Mark Dantonio began building his program with Pat Narduzzi as defensive coordinator.

When Narduzzi left after the 2014 season to become head coach at Pitt, Tressel and Harlon Barnett shared co-defensive coordinator duties.

Tressel served as MSU’s sole defensive coordinator for the 2018 and ’19 seasons after Barnett had a short stint at Florida State.

Tressel and Barnett oversaw some tweaks and updates to Narduzzi’s 4-3 quarters defense as uptempo spread offenses became the norm.

Now, Barnett is back as cornerbacks coach and Tressel has moved to safeties coach. They’re working under new defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton, who employed a 4-2-5 defense at Kansas State.

The biggest difference between the old Narduzzi-based system and the new Hazelton system? Narduzzi used four defensive backs in the base look; Hazelton has used five and is likely to do the same at Michigan State.

When the Spartans take the field against Rutgers on Saturday for head coach Mel Tucker’s debut as head coach, the old 4-3 is not likely to be deployed. Michigan State is likely to retain the 4-3 as part of the defensive playbook, but look for the Spartans to make a changeover to a five-defensive back look as the base defense.

Michigan State coaches haven’t given many clues about the micro aspects of the defense, but Tressel says the transition has been natural and positive.

“Our players have a foundation to build on and a belief in great defense here but they’re learning some new techniques, learning some new ways to skin a cat and believing it,” Tressel said.

Some changes will be subtle. Some will be obvious. A short list of possible alterations that will be on display Saturday: