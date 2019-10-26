Three Reasons Why Penn State Beat Michigan State, 28-7
EAST LANSING - Three reasons why Penn State beat Michigan State 28-7, Saturday at Spartan Stadium.There are plenty of areas to choose from, so I’ll choose the first area that broke down:
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news