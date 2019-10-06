DotComp: Three Reasons Why Ohio State Blew Out Michigan State
I’m having a little trouble processing this Ohio State 34-10 victory over Michigan State.The Spartans lost by more than three touchdowns, and their hopes of making a run at the Big Ten East champio...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news