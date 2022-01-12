Three Quick Takes: On Christie, rebounding and The Izzone

East Lansing, Mich. - Three takes from Michigan State’s 71-69 victory over Minnesota at Breslin Center on Wednesday night:

1. Turnovers and offensive rebounds almost cost the Spartans this win.

And while one of those things were expected, the other certainly wasn’t.

Michigan State came into the game ranked No. 3 in the country in rebounding offense (40.87 rpg) and No. 4 in rebounding margin (+8.67 rpg). Yet MSU was doubled-up on the offensive boards by Minnesota by a margin of 12-6 and the Golden Gophers dominated MSU 17-8 in second-chance points.

Minnesota came into the game dead last in the Big Ten in offensive rebounding, averaging just 5.8 per game. Yet the Gophers stayed in this game, and nearly won it, due to their advantage on the offensive glass.

Michigan State ended up having a 33-32 overall lead in rebounding, but the put-backs caused the Spartans a surprising amount of trouble.

“And I think they had three of those put-backs off of our blocked shots,” said Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo.

MSU committed 13 turnovers, just one under their season average of 14.5 coming into the game, which led to a 12-4 advantage for Minnesota in points off turnovers. The Gophers coughed the ball up four times quickly in the early minutes of the first half but were much better throughout, finishing with just eight turnovers for the game.

2. Freshman guard Max Christie was undoubtedly the star of the first half for the Spartans, scoring a team-high 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting (2-of-3 from 3) to go with four rebounds, two assists, and just one turnover. And he made a wise choice in the final seconds to help put this game away.

With Michigan State leading 11-10, Christie made his first mark on the game with an impressive offensive rebound on his own missed layup.

He hit in 3 in transition the next time down the court and got an emphatic two-handed dunk on another break moments later to give MSU an 18-13 lead and some breathing room in what would turn out to be a competitive first half.

Perhaps Christie’s biggest play of the game overall came on the Spartans’ final play of the game.

After a double screen from Gabe Brown and Joey Hauser on Hoggard resulted in a double switch defensively by Minnesota, Christie found himself with the ball looking to create on the wing and time winding down.

Christie’s “hockey assist” that followed found a cutting Hoggard with momentum towards the hoop and eventually Hauser for the game-winning basket.

3. The Izzone had an impact in its first game back since Christmas break.

The Spartan fans coaxed Minnesota into at least three bad shots in the first half, counting down the shot-clock for the Gophers a few seconds early, tricking Minnesota players into taking tough shots to prevent a shot-clock violation.

It’s a classic Izzone staple, but it worked really well for the Spartans in the first half against the Golden Gophers and one could even argue it was the difference-maker for the Spartans in such a closely contested game.