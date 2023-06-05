Michigan State is represented more than once on the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame ballot announced Monday afternoon by the National Football Foundation. Making his first appearance on the ballot this year is winningest head coach in program history, Mark Dantonio. He joins repeat nominees, former All-American offensive tackle Flozell Adams and former head coach Darryl Rogers on the 2024 ballot. The three nominees are among 20 total player nominees and four coach nominees affiliated with Big Ten programs as of 2024. Additionally, former Spartan football player Gideon Smith is on the ballot in the divisional coaching category for his tenure at Hampton University. Smith was a three-year letterwinner from 1913-15 and the first African American to play intercollegiate athletics at Michigan State (then called Michigan Agricultural College). He coached at Hampton from 1921-40 and led the Pirates to the 1922 Black College National Championship.

Mark Dantonio stepped down from the head football coach role at Michigan State on Feb. 4, 2020 after 13 seasons at the helm. Dantonio retired as the winningest coach in program history, boasting a 114-57 (.667) record in East Lansing and a 132-74 (.641) all-time career record in his 16 seasons as a FBS head coach. He holds three Big Ten Championships (2010, 2013, 2015) to his name, which is a program record, along with three division titles (2011, 2013, 2015) and an appearance in the 2015 College Football Playoff. Among his many program records as head of Spartan football, Dantonio-led teams appeared in more bowl games (12) and earned bowl victories (six) than any other coach in school history. Those bowls include the 2014 Rose Bowl and 2015 Cotton Bowl wins. Dantonio also holds the school record for league win percentage in the Big Ten with a 69-39 record (.639) and was a two-time Big Ten Coach of the Year (2010, 2013). Coach Dantonio stands tied with former Spartan head coach Duffy Daugherty for first in Associated Press Top-25 finishes (seven) and second in Big Ten wins (69), home wins (67) and AP Top-25 wins (21) at MSU. Among his seven Top-25 finishes, Dantonio finished No. 24 in both polls (Associated Press and USA TODAY Coaches Poll) in 2008; No. 14 in both polls in 2010; No. 10 USA TODAY/No. 11 AP in 2011; No. 3 in both polls in 2013; No. 5 in both polls in 2014; No. 6 in both polls in 2015; No. 15 AP/No. 16 USA TODAY in 2017. MSU was the only school to finish in the top-six of the national polls from 2013 through 2015 (No. 3 in 2013, No. 5 in 2014, No. 6 in 2015) and the 36 wins from 2013 through 2015 marked the winningest three-year stretch in the history of the program. Dantonio is a native of Zanesville, Ohio and spent 40 years in collegiate coaching, including 16 seasons as a head coach (three at Cincinnati from 2004-2006; 13 at Michigan State from 2007-2019) and 19 seasons overall in East Lansing (served as the MSU secondary coach from 1995-2000).

Flozell Adams appears on the ballot again this year. He earned first-team All-America honors from the Walter Camp Foundation as a senior in 1997 and was one of only three Spartans to be named the Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year. As a senior, Adams started in all 12 games in 1997, helping the Spartans boast the No. 24-ranked rushing offense in the country that season (199.5 yards per game). He allowed just two sacks and recorded 37 pancakes. In his final game in Spartan Stadium of his career, Adams earned an 89 percent overall grade with a season-high six pancakes versus Penn State, while the Spartans gained 452 rushing yards against the Nittany Lions, the most ever allowed by PSU on the ground. Adams was drafted in the second round of the 1998 NFL Draft (No. 38 overall) by the Dallas Cowboys and went on to play 13 seasons in the NFL, 12 with Dallas (1998-2009) and one with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2010). A five-time Pro Bowler, Adams played in 198 career games, including 194 starts and ended his career playing in Super Bowl XLV with the Steelers.

Darryl Rogers also makes a return to the ballot this year. He spent 20 seasons as a college head coach (Cal State Hayward, 1965; Fresno State, 1966-1972; San Jose State, 1973-1975; Michigan State, 1976-1979; Arizona State, 1980-1984). During his tenure in East Lansing, Rogers guided the Spartans to a 24-18-2 record (.568) in four years as head coach at Michigan State from 1976 through 1979. During that time, he led the Spartans to the 1978 Big Ten Championship, a fourth consecutive title for the program. Rogers also coached three first-team All-Americans (wide receiver Kirk Gibson, tight end Mark Brammer, and punter Ray Stachowicz) and was named the 1978 Big Ten Coach of the Year after ending the season on a seven-game winning streak to finish 8-3 overall and 7-1 in the Big Ten. The win streak began with a 24-15 victory at No. 5 Michigan on Oct. 14. The 1978 team was one of the top offenses in school history, setting then MSU single-season records for points scored (411) and scoring average (37.4 points per game). Rogers passed away at the age of 84 on July 11, 2018.

Former Michigan State running back Lorenzo White was the 10th and most recent Spartan inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, doing so in 2019. White joined halfback John Pingel (inducted in 1968), tackle Don Coleman (1975), linebacker George Webster (1987), defensive end Bubba Smith (1988), safety Brad Van Pelt (2001), wide receiver Gene Washington (2011), linebacker Percy Snow (2013), running back Clinton Jones (2015), and wide receiver Kirk Gibson (2017). MSU has four former coaches enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame: Clarence "Biggie" Munn, Charles Bachman, Duffy Daugherty, and Frank "Muddy" Waters. Per the National Football Foundation, the criteria for Hall of Fame consideration include:



- First and foremost, a player must have received First-Team All-America recognition by a selector that is recognized by the NCAA and utilized to comprise its consensus All-America teams.

-A player becomes eligible for consideration by the Foundation’s Honors Courts 10 full seasons after his final year of intercollegiate football played.

- While each nominee’s football achievements in college are of prime consideration, his post-football record as a citizen is also weighed. He must have proven himself worthy as a citizen, carrying the ideals of football forward into his relations with his community. Consideration may also be given for academic honors and whether the candidate earned a college degree.

- Players must have played their last year of intercollegiate football within the last 50 years.* For example, to be eligible for the 2024 ballot, the player must have played his last year in 1974 or thereafter. In addition, players who are playing professionally and coaches who are coaching on the professional level are not eligible until after they retire.

- A coach becomes eligible three full seasons after retirement or immediately following retirement provided he is at least 70 years of age. Active coaches become eligible at 75 years of age. He must have been a head football coach for a minimum of 10 years and coached at least 100 games with a .600 winning percentage.

- Nominations may only be submitted by the current athletics director, head coach or sports information director (SID) of a candidate's collegiate institution. Nominations may also be submitted by the president/executive director of a dues-paying chapter of the National Football Foundation. *Players who do not comply with the 50-year rule may still be eligible for consideration by the Football Bowl Subdivision and Divisional Veterans Committees. Veterans Committee candidates must still meet First Team All-America requirement. Per the National Football Foundation regarding the process from here: "Once nominated for consideration, all FBS player candidates are submitted to one of eight District Screening Committees, depending on their school’s geographic location, which conducts a vote to determine who will appear on the ballot and represent their respective districts. Each year, approximately 15 candidates, who are not selected for the Hall of Fame but received significant votes in the final selection, will be named automatic holdovers and will bypass the district screening process and automatically appear on the ballot the following year. Additionally, the Veterans Committee may make recommendations to the Honors Court for exceptions that allow for the induction of players who played more than 50 years ago. The Honors Court annually reviews the Hall of Fame criteria to ensure a fair and streamlined process. "Of the 5.62 million individuals who have played college football since Princeton first battled Rutgers on Nov. 6, 1869, only 1,074 players have earned induction into the College Football Hall of Fame, or less than two one-hundredths of a percent (.02%) of those who have played the game during the past 153 seasons. From the coaching ranks, 230 individuals have achieved Hall of Fame distinction."