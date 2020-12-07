Three Early-Enrollees Confirmed for MSU's 2021 Recruiting Class
One of the first 2021 recruits to commit to Michigan State was East Lansing HS offensive tackle Ethan Boyd. Similarly, the 6-foot-7 offensive tackle will be one of the first 2021 recruits to enroll...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news