Thorne-Reed connection critical in comeback win over Michigan
East Lansing, Mich. - They've been doing it ever since grade school and on Saturday, in the biggest game of their college careers, they did it again. Thorne to Reed has been nothing new this season...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news