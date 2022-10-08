East Lansing, Mich. — Michigan State’s losing streak, which was extended to four games thanks to a 49-20 home loss to No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday, has been frustrating for its players, coaches and fans alike. Perhaps one of the most frustrated Spartans is quarterback Payton Thorne.

Thorne finished 11 of 18 (61 percent) for 113 yards, one touchdown and an interception against Ohio State. He was replaced by redshirt sophomore Noah Kim following Michigan State’s opening drive of the second half. Thorne was sacked on back-to-back plays to end that drive for the Spartans.

After the game, Thorne was asked how he's feeling after the latest addition to a disheartening four-game stretch.

“I don’t really know how to answer that one,” Thorne said. “I’m not good. Frustrated, like you said, upset with how things are going. I hate losing. A lot. To lose four games in a row, that’s not something that I feel like I’ve ever really done, to be honest with you, in any sport. So it’s frustrating and it’s tough and there’s a lot of question marks right now. But all we can do is work. All we can do is show up tomorrow with the right attitude and move forward together. But it’s not easy. It’s not easy.”

Thorne and the offense struggled to produce from the get go. After a promising second-and-nine throw to receiver Jayden Reed on Michigan State’s opening possession, Thorne was picked off three plays later on a deep post pass into triple coverage, intended for Reed.

That was Thorne’s sixth interception in as many games this season, four off from last year’s total of 10. Thorne looked unsettled following the interception, struggling to make reads and failing to connect with consistency to a healthier Reed, Tre Mosley and others.

Mosley finished as Michigan State’s leading receiver with six receptions for 40 yards. Reed totaled four receptions, 67 yards and a touchdown, while junior Montorie Foster caught three passes for 54 yards and one touchdown.

Kim targeted Foster frequently while he was under center. The two connected on a 25-yard touchdown pass to cap off an eight-play, 80-yard drive late in the fourth quarter. That was Michigan State’s longest drive of the game.

Kim finished the game 6 of 10 for 82 yards and one touchdown. In limited action this season, against second-string competition, Kim has flashed solid arm talent and a confident approach.

Last week against Maryland, an improved Spartan running game contributed to a productive offensive attack early on. The unit sputtered in the second half of that one, but the seeds appeared to have been planted for a slightly more consistent output going forward.

A bevy of issues, including poor pass protection, a few dropped passes and a stalled running attack prevented that potential from blossoming against the Buckeyes.

“I’m sure there was a time or two where I could've gotten the ball out a little quicker and helped our guys out, but I won’t know until we watch the film and analyze it,” Thorne said.

Thorne was as hard on himself as anyone after the first two weeks of the season. An experienced leader and coach’s son, Thorne has remained accountable since he took over the full-time starting job last year.

A three-time captain this season, Thorne’s leadership ability has improved each game since he’s been the starter. His guidance of the team remains invaluable, especially during a losing streak.

Despite replacing Thorne in the second half, head coach Mel Tucker’s loyalty to his quarterback hasn’t wavered thus far. That’s because Thorne’s loyalty to the team hasn’t wavered, either. As a team, Michigan State has remained collected throughout this challenging period.

“I don’t think our mindset has really changed,” Thorne said. “It’s been good. I don’t feel like we’ve had guys going in separate directions, which is a positive. Obviously, when things aren’t going well, on a lot of teams in the country you’d have guys fighting and arguing and guys going different directions and we don’t have that. So that’s a positive. But we’re going to come in tomorrow, do what we do on Sundays, and move forward.”

Tucker has continually reiterated the team’s positive outlook heading into each game. Thorne has embodied this mindset too, even as he’s struggled. That's the best he and the Spartans can do at this point.

“I think the first thing is togetherness and moving forward together, which, like I said a second ago, I feel like we've been doing that,” Thorne said. “And now it’s going to be another test of that. It’s another week with another outcome that we aren’t looking to have, so moving together and all working toward the common good and that common good is winning. We're going to have to do things a little bit better than we've been doing them, obviously. But we’re going to have a good Wisconsin team coming in and we’ll have to get ready for them.”