East Lansing, Mich. - Payton Thorne’s frustration over his imperfect performance during Michigan State’s 52-0 victory over Akron had dissipated quite a bit by Tuesday. It’s safe to say he’s back to neutral.

“Usually when I find myself frustrated and I go back and watch film it’s usually not nearly what I thought it was,” Thorne said after Tuesday morning practice. “Looking back on the film, there’s a lot of good things we did in the pass game. Our run game was great all day. Our defense played outstanding. They played very physical. They were fun to watch out there.

“We did a lot of good things in the pass game. We had some good catches out there.”

Thorne has been stewing about throwing two interceptions and eight other incompletions against the Zips on Saturday.

But he also completed 18 passes for 212 yards.

“If you look back at the film, you have to be honest with yourself about good things that happened too,” he said. "I thought there’s things we can build off of, but just like in any game, there are things we can get better.”

Thorne said on Saturday that some of his high incompletions, which is now a two-game thing, were “pissing him off.”

After looking at film he said, “There’s a lot of things that go into it. One play it can be this, the next play it might be that. It’s just stuff that we have to work through and learn from. That’s what we’re doing right now.

“For me, whether it’s my body position is a little different than normal, or maybe you have a little bit more traffic going on in front of you for one throw versus the next, maybe a guy got jammed (rather than) off man. Those are things that we talk about a lot. We practice those things. We just have to get on the same page.”

Aside from the interceptions, Thorne’s two most frustrating throws came on high misses on sideline routes:

- On third-and-six, during MSU’s second drive of the game, Keon Coleman was open on the wide side of the field on a comeback route. Thorne just plain missed him high.

Two plays earlier, Thorne fumbled a snap on first down and had to fall on it, creating second-and-12.

Thorne was frustrated as he came to the sideline, and head coach Mel Tucker told him to focus on his footwork, focus on the next play.

Thorne’s next throw of substance was a deep shot intended for Coleman against man-to-man press coverage. Coleman had a half step on the defender and Thorne led him well enough to give Coleman a chance to make a sprawling catch. But instead the pass fell through Coleman’s outstretched finger tips for an incompletion.

Catchable ball? Probably. Perfect throw? No.

His most inaccurate pass of the day probably had something to do with body position.

- On first-and-10, the first play of a drive midway through the second quarter, Thorne rolled to his right on a naked bootleg. He had Coleman wide open along the sideline. Thorne didn’t get his feet set and threw with a three-quarter arm slot, and the ball sailed high.

To Thorne’s credit, he came back to nail Jayden Reed on third-and-five with a 6-yard pass play on a return route to keep the drive alive, eventually resulting in a touchdown and 21-0 lead.

Thorne was pretty good on this day on third-and-manageable. Both interceptions came on first-and-10. He said after the game there are times when he needs to accept a sack.

Thorne indicated that he felt his decision-making on the day was pretty good, other than the two interceptions, “and other things played into those things, too.”

Through two games, Thorne has completed 57.6 percent of his passes with four touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s averaging 8.5 yards per pass attempt.

“Obviously any time that something isn’t going how you want it to go, it can be frustrating,” Thorne said. “But that’s part of the game. Nobody is going to roll the ball out there and play absolutely perfect against a good opponent. You have to deal with the ups and downs of the game and that’s part of the plan, too. Part of your preparation is planning for maybe when things don’t go perfect and how you respond to that. That’s something that we talk about, and me and Coach Tuck talk about too.

“Nothing has changed for me. I’m still preparing like this is only game that we have. For me, I’ll focus on the stuff that I always do. Trying to do too much, that is something we always talk about whether we played good the week before, or whether we didn’t play good the week before, we’re just trying to execute our offense. If you’re doing too much, then you’re probably not executing.”