The Spartans are winding down their bowl preparations in New York City this week in advance of Friday’s New Era Pinstripe Bowl game against Wake Forest.

But before the Spartans left East Lansing, MSU’s freshmen and assorted underclassmen had a chance to show out in front of the coaches.

During the first two days of the bowl practice season, on Dec. 6 and 7, periods were held to showcase young players against one another.

Many of MSU’s true freshmen spent the fall season on the scout team. But the bowl practices gave them a chance to work within the MSU system for a change. True freshmen were gradually integrated into the practice playing groups.

“The first two practices were like everyone thrown in,” said senior quarterback Brian Lewerke. “We weren’t running a ton of crazy stuff. Try to keep it mellow for the young guys so they know what they’re doing.”

Those two days culminated on Dec. 7 with a special pair of periods in which the freshmen and rookies squared off solely against one another while upper classmen cheered on the sidelines.

“That was fun,” said senior tight end Matt Seybert. “We got real excited for them.”

In past years, with the regular season ending earlier and bowl games played later, there was time for more than a single period or two of freshman scrimmaging. But only four weeks between the regular season (Nov. 30) and the bowl game - with final exams and some time off mixed in - Michigan State wasn't able to have the kind of extended bowl season that used to be commonplace in college football.

But they got the most out of it.

“The bowl season is fun because all the young players get to come in and get reps,” Lombardi said. “Although I’m not necessarily a young player anymore, it’s good to see some of those guys get in and get with the team and improve. Through that, you can see the older guys getting fired up and bringing more energy because of them."

The freshman scrimmage period served as a highlight of the early portion of bowl season for the Spartans.

“Both sides are hype, the offense and the defense," Lombardi said. "You get a good run and everybody is hyped up. So it’s good for team bonding, too.”

The periods aren’t as long as an actual football game quarter. A period is more like a series of 10 or 15 plays. But it was enough for some freshmen to turns heads.

Coaches weren’t available to comment about the freshman scrimmage periods, prior to leaving for New York. But seniors such as Lewerke and tight end Seybert were interested spectators and came away with some opinions.

“Obviously Peyton (Thorne) is a dude,” Seybert said of the true freshman quarterback.