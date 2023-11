Catch the latest episode of This is Sparta MSU now. Episode highlights: ✅ Michigan State Football Hires Jonathan Smith. ✅ Spartans Illustrated's David Harns breaks down how Alan Haller got Smith into the Green and White. ✅ 2024 recruit Nick Marsh joins the show to talk about the new football coach in East Lansing.

Advertisement

🔥New Episode every Tuesday and Thursday at 8 p.m. Eastern Time🔥 Former MSU football players & current insiders Jason Strayhorn, Otis Wiley, and Jehuu Caulcrick give you an insider's perspective from their first-hand experience and knowledge on both sides of the ball.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vb3Blbi5zcG90aWZ5LmNvbS9lbWJlZC9l cGlzb2RlLzRJdExDcVptVEIwWlBqVVJlNUtDZWQ/c2k9OGViODVkNTUyNjRm NDkyMSIgd2lkdGg9IjEwMCUiIGhlaWdodD0iMjMyIiBmcmFtZUJvcmRlcj0i MCIgYWxsb3dmdWxsc2NyZWVuPSIiIGFsbG93PSJhdXRvcGxheTsgY2xpcGJv YXJkLXdyaXRlOyBlbmNyeXB0ZWQtbWVkaWE7IGZ1bGxzY3JlZW47IHBpY3R1 cmUtaW4tcGljdHVyZSI+PC9pZnJhbWU+Cjxicj4KCg==