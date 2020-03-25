News More News
This date in MSU history: Magic's Final Four triple-double

While playing less than three-quarters of the game, Magic Johnson had 29 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists against Penn in the 1979 Final Four.
Jim Comparoni • SpartanMag
Publisher
@JimComparoni
Comparoni has covered Michigan State football and basketball since 1988, began work at SPARTAN Magazine in 1993, created SpartanMag.com in 1998, became owner/publisher in 2002.

On this date in Michigan State sports history (March 24), the Spartans staged what was, at the time, the biggest blowout in Final Four history, a 101-67 victory over Penn.And the Spartans did it wi...

