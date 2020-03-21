News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-21 20:44:23 -0500') }} football Edit

This date in MSU history: Izzo's first Final Four

Tom Izzo took Antonio Smith with him up the ladder to cut the final strands of the net at the 1999 Regional Finals in St. Louis.
Tom Izzo took Antonio Smith with him up the ladder to cut the final strands of the net at the 1999 Regional Finals in St. Louis.
Jim Comparoni • SpartanMag
Publisher
@JimComparoni
Comparoni has covered Michigan State football and basketball since 1988, began work at SPARTAN Magazine in 1993, created SpartanMag.com in 1998, became owner/publisher in 2002.

On this date in Michigan State sports history, March 21, Tom Izzo’s Michigan State Spartans are 5-0, but Jud Heathcote was a painful 0-1, and Ron Mason was 1-0. The details, beginning with Izzo: Ma...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}