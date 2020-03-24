News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-24 03:41:43 -0500') }} football Edit

This date in MSU history: 2000 Spartans soar past 'Cuse at The Palace

Jim Comparoni • SpartanMag
Publisher
@JimComparoni
Comparoni has covered Michigan State football and basketball since 1988, began work at SPARTAN Magazine in 1993, created SpartanMag.com in 1998, became owner/publisher in 2002.

This date in Michigan State sports history offered a breathtaking one in 2000, and a heartbreaker 10 years earlier in 1990, plus one of Tom Izzo’s most satisfying Second Round wins ever.The rundown...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}