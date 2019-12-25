A Michigan State football Christmas wish list for this week’s New Era Pinstripe Bowl against Wake Forest - things the Spartans would love to be granted, on a position by position basis:





Quarterback: There are hopes and wishes that Brian Lewerke will cap an up-and-down senior season with his second bowl game MVP award, following up the Holiday Bowl Offensive MVP he won in 2017.

Spartan fans should wish that Lewerke and the offense are so good that redshirt freshman Theo Day gets a chance to play some mop-up duty in the fourth quarter. That’s a big ask, indeed. Wake Forest has the No. 12 offense in the country. Outscoring the Demon Deacons by a comfortable margin is unlikely.

Rocky Lombardi is likely going to be listed as the No. 2 quarterback for the game. But if Michigan State happens to carve out a comfortable fourth quarter lead, Day would benefit more from a series or two than Lombardi.

Winning this game would be gift enough for Spartan fans - hoping for a blowout is putting the sleigh well ahead of the horse.

As for Lewerke, he undoubtedly has good pass protection from his offensive line high on his wish list - something he has had most of the year, but not so much at the end of close games. He may need it this time.





Running Back: Elijah Collins returns healthy and spirited from a minor lower body injury sustained in the regular season finale, and churns out enough chunk plays to breathe confidence into the running back picture for 2020.

Brandon Wright turned heads with a strong display at the outset of bowl practice. Perhaps Wright is ready to land some body blows and begin providing some pile-moving thunder for the offense.





Wide Receiver: Here's hoping that senior Darrell Stewart regains health and decks the House That Ruth Built with a sack of catches and touchdowns.

Stewart missed the last four games due to an injury, but needs only three catches to post the second 50-reception season of his career. Mark Dantonio said in early December that they expected to get Stewart back, but things have been quiet about him since then.

The smiling, jolly Stewart deserves some good cheer to cap a productive career.





Tight End: Senior walk-on transfer Matt Seybert emerged as one of the best feel-good stories of the year for Spartan football. He came out of nowhere to haul in 26 catches and three touchdowns. His cup o’ cheer runneth over. Michigan State football would be better-served for a Happy New Year if redshirt freshman tight end Trenton Gillison enjoyed a breakout day.

With Matt Dotson out with a torn achilles, and Seybert set to graduate, Michigan State is in dire need of reserve help at tight end, not only for this game, but also as a point of light for 2020. The 6-foot-4, 249-pound Gillison has eight catches for 59 yards on the season. His blocking has gone from mediocre to adequate. Michigan State needs him to make more progress.

Young reserve players sometimes take big steps in player development in the days between the end of the regular season and the bowl game. Michigan State needs that from Gillison.





Offensive Tackle: The list calls for junior A.J. Arcuri to finish an injury-delayed season with his best game of the year, and additional promise for 2020.

Arcuri was expected to compete with Cole Chewins for the starting left tackle job this year. But neither was available through the first two-thirds of the season. Chewins won’t play at all this year, and is hoping for a sixth year of eligibility, and a clean bill of health for 2020, to go along with his masters degree in finance. He hasn't ruled out a return next year.

Arcuri was functional at left tackle in November, in the first quality playing time of his career. At times, he looks more than capable in pass protection. The wish list for Arcuri includes a balanced game in run blocking and pass blocking, and a relaxed level of confidence that will bode well for his senior season.

Also, stuff Jordan Reid’s stocking with sugar plums. He quietly played reliable football for the last half of the season, emerging as MSU’s best all-around blocker for 2020.





Offensive Guard: The wish list is asking that Kevin Jarvis return and give the team a lift in the run game at right guard.

That might be too steep of a request. Jarvis hasn’t played since going down with a knee injury in the Arizona State game. Dantonio said in September that they hoped he would return by the end of the year. November came and went without Jarvis in the lineup.

Dantonio hasn't yet revealed during bowl practice whether Jarvis will be back for this game. It would be a lot to ask that he return to his best form after missing so much time. But that’s what wish lists are for, especially in relation to someone like Jarvis, who was honorable mention All-Big Ten as a true freshman in 2017 but missed nearly half of the season last year, and almost all of the season this year.

In the meantime, send a thank you card to true freshman J.D. Duplain for moving from defensive tackle to offensive guard and giving the Spartans functional play at that position. He hasn’t been perfect, but he’s been useful in emergency circumstances. His future looks good. Next year if Michigan State can pair Duplain at one guard and Jarvis at the other, with Matt Carrick pushing both of them, it could yield a positive situation in the interior.





Center: Again, the wish list calls for a glimmer of good health and potential for a better 2020 at this position based, hopefully, on new traction in the bowl season.

Junior Matt Allen was close to returning from a knee injury in late November, but the Spartans were able to ride out the latter portion of the year with true freshman Nick Samac at center. Samac had some good moments, and played with confidence, poise and physical stature. But he made his share of understandable rookie mistakes.

Allen is more accomplished and proven at the position, but Samac has a higher ceiling of potential. This sets up for a good competition for next year, with a chance to get a good spill-over surplus to other positions.





Defensive End: For graduating senior Kenny Willekes, may he have the very best of bowl games.

He suffered a broken leg during last year’s Red Box Bowl, and came back for a final season at Michigan State that saw him win the Burlsworth Trophy with style and grace. He’s been a selfless captain all year, and didn’t bat an eye about playing in the bowl game when some advised him to sit it out. He’s been a giver. He’s due to receive tidings of joy.





Defensive Tackle: For graduating senior friends Raequan Williams and Mike Panasiuk, the wish list is hoping that we see them continue to smile, straight through four quarters and post-game celebrations. They deserve a win and more goodwill toward men. .

When Michigan State crashed in 2016, these two emerged as freshman blocks for the rebuild. They’ve delivered, week-in and week-out, for so long. They have built a bond that will last a lifetime. Here’s hoping that their final game in green and white will be a good memory.





Linebacker: For graduating senior Tyriq Thompson, may this quiet, reliable lad enjoy a noisy final game. He’s been a steady, dependable, respectable contributor as a two-year starter. He seamlessly moved from money linebacker to Mike linebacker in the final two games of the regular season, becoming the eventual successor to the ineligible Joe Bachie. Is a Kyler Elsworth type of moment too much to ask?





Cornerback: Spartan fans will hope this isn’t the last time they’ll see Josiah Scott in a Spartan uniform. The junior hasn’t hid his hopes of putting together the type of 2019 that would enable him to leave early for the NFL. He’s had a good year, but not a great one. He didn’t earn first-, second- or third-team All-Big Ten honors from the coaches, but he displayed tough hitting ability and pro speed this year. If his mind isn’t yet made up about 2020, Michigan State fans will be hoping for a strong showing from Scott, but also the impetus to come back to East Lansing and do it again next year.





Special Teams: For junior kicker Matt Coghlin to end his season feeling as good about himself, and his craft, as he did when he delivered the game-winning points via a 33-yard field goal against Maryland on Nov. 30.

Coghlin was first-team All-Big Ten as a sophomore in 2018, but stumbled through an early-season slump this season. His three missed field goals against Arizona State likely cost the Spartans that game.

But Coghlin never stopped smiling, never lost belief, and kicked like it at the end of the year.

Michigan State will have enough hurdles in 2020. The Spartans need the fully happy and confident version of Coghlin for all 12 Saturdays next fall.