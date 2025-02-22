The WE GOT IT! Podcast: Walk in Yo Trap Takeover Yo Trap

Michigan State finishes a six day stretch with victories over Illinois, Purdue, and rivals Michigan to take control of first place in the Big Ten. Abby and Jonah are here to break it all down and discuss how Michigan State has been able to bounce back in a big way after losing 3 of 4. They go into the zone defenses MSU has faced and how they have started to feel more comfortable against it.
Music Produced by Evan Hoyt
Photo Credit: © David Rodriguez Munoz / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
