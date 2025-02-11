The WE GOT IT! Podcast: Spartans back on track after second half comeback

Coming off of a painful loss to UCLA on the road, Michigan State bounced back in a big way in their victory over Oregon.

Jonah and Abby discuss the two games and how MSU was able to flip the switch to get back to their winning ways. They highlight the performances of Jase Richardson and Jaxon Kohler as well as go over other performances across Spartan athletics.

