It's time to get in the CARR and BOOK tickets to the Final Four!

Abby and Jonah discuss Michigan State’s two wins this past week vs Oakland and FAU, highlighting the standout performances from Xavier Booker and Coen Carr as well as the depth of talent on this team.

In the “We Got It Covered!” segment Jonah provides updates on new football transfer portal additions.

Music Produced by Evan Hoyt

