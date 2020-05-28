SpartanMag - The V-Cast is Back!

The V-Cast is Back!
Jim Comparoni and Paul Konyndyk are back with another season of the Emmy nominated (not really) SpartanMag institution known as the V-Cast. This time, rather than being at courtside or on the field, Jim and Paul are opining from remote locations.
They talk Michigan State football, basketball and recruiting.
Maggers can access the V-Cast HERE at the Underground Bunker message board.
Subscribe to SpartanMag.com, get $49 in FREE Fanatics gear. GO HERE, and use Promo Code: Annual50.