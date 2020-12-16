SpartanMag - The Tucker Tracker: Inside coach's first MSU recruiting class

East Lansing, Mich. - Mel Tucker hasn’t been able to flex all of his recruiting muscles this year in his first season as head coach at Michigan State. But he flashed some power in putting together a class that was ranked No. 27 in the country by Rivals.com on signing day eve.

The class is ranked outside of the Top 40 by other outlets, but the class is generally perceived to be between No. 25 and 45. That’s a wider variance than we usually see, but Tucker’s first recruiting cycle to this point has demonstrated potential in-state, regionally and nationally.

I’ve contended over the years that it’s almost impossible to distinguish between a class that is ranked No. 26 and a class that is ranked No. 45. But, in covering Michigan State recruiting for more than 30 years and in casually observing Big Ten recruiting for the same amount of time, it’s safe to say that you don’t want a recruiting class ranked outside of the Top 50. It’s hard to climb toward conference title contention with classes in that category, although Northwestern has done it a few times. You certainly don't want a succession of classes outside of the Top 50.

There is usually a discernible difference between a Top 10 class and a class ranked outside of the Top 20. Top 15 classes have been rare at Michigan State over the years, and those classes that have crept deep inside the Top 20 have often been filled with divas a self-promoters who flame out.

Tucker has ambitions of taking Michigan State into the recruiting Top 15 and higher. If he gets there some day, which is possible, the next task will be to get all of those individuals to assimilate into the type of team culture he wants to build.

In the meantime, the Class of 2021 has the pieces to help set a foundation as Tucker will attempt to out-recruit himself every year.

The class is ranked No. 7 in the Big Ten by Rivals.com. Other outlets have Michigan State at No. 10 in the conference.

Rivals.com has Iowa at No. 25, Penn State at No. 26, Michigan State at No. 27, Maryland at No. 28, Rutgers at No. 29 and Minnesota at No. 30.

I invite any football expert to find any meaningful difference those six classes. Throw a proverbial blanket over them. They’re all about the same. But they have to be diced around in some sort of order to fill out a ranking list. So Iowa ends up at No. 5 in the Big Ten (and No. 25 nationally) while Minnesota is No. 10 in the Big Ten (yet No. 30 nationally). No difference, yet a big difference, depending on where you edit the sentence and who is reading it.

If you saw those rankings in a college football preseason publication, would you throw a fit if your team was No. 29 instead of No. 26? Of course not. Those rankings make no difference a month before the season starts because games still need to be played and things will be settled on the field over the course of four months.

Likewise, the merits of these recruiting classes need to be played out over four or five years.

A No. 26 ranking in a college football preseason magazine gives you a gauge of where things stand for your team. It’s not bad. It’s not Top 10. But it’s not outside of the Top 60. You would feel solid about your team’s chances, but also realize that contention for a College Football Playoff appearance isn’t likely. Similarly, if you see your team ranked in the Top 30 in the recruiting rankings, it's pretty close to most of Mark Dantonio's classes. Dantonio showed you could anything from a College Football Playoff appearance to a 3-9 season with classes ranked in this category.

In order for Tucker to pursue the dreams he has in mind, a string of Top 20 classes will likely be needed. History shows that in order to play in the National Championship Game, a program need a large number of four-star recruits and at least three Top 10 classes over a five-year period.

That might be what Tucker has in mind, but for now, Michigan State needs to harness what Michigan State has done well in the recent past - and that’s turn a Top 30 class of three-star recruits into four-star college players. That’s done through player development on the back end, and great evaluation on the front end. Dantonio and his staff were near perfect in this area for eight years when he turned Michigan State into a Top 10 program from 2010 to 2015.

If Tucker wins at a clip similar to Dantonio, Tucker might have the power to begin recruiting like his friends at Alabama and Georgia. But in order to win like that, he’s going to need to evaluate and develop like a champ. Those metrics remain to be evaluated. In the meantime, a Top 30 recruiting class in year one after getting a late start on the recruiting trail, and no face-to-face personality mixing, amid a two-win season thus far, appears to be a strong start for his program.

John L. Smith’s first class, assembled in less than two months, was ranked No. 65 in the country by Rivals.com.

Dantonio’s first class, assembled in three months, was ranked No. 42 by Rivals.com.

Whereas Tucker had the handicap of starting late with the 2021 recruiting campaign, he had more time to put together this class than Smith and Dantonio had with their first classes. Dantonio had the benefit of carrying over much of his regional recruiting from the University of Cincinnati to Michigan State. Smith had no such benefit.

When an abrupt coaching change takes place in November or December for a struggling program, it’s difficult for the new coach to save the first recruiting class. Dantonio was able to do it. Smith was not.

The timing of Tucker’s hiring wasn’t ideal in some ways. But he didn’t have to worry about saving a recruiting class in two or three months like Smith or Dantonio. He didn’t have to save a class in one or two weeks, as is the case in today’s recruiting world for a new head coach with the December early signing period. Or, in the case of Auburn, Arizona and Illinois, those schools are enduring signing day without a head coach.

Tucker didn’t have the luxury of selecting the current true freshman class of his first team, but Dantonio handed him a solid one, ranked No. 36 in the Rivals.com rankings. Tucker has benefited from the inheritance of rookies such as running back Jordon Simmons, nickel back Angelo Grose, wide receiver Ricky White, plus good early indications from defensive end Avery Dunn, wide receiver Montorie Foster, safety Cole DeMarzo, defensive end Jeff Pietrowski, linebacker Cal Haladay, safety Darius Snow, offensive lineman Dallas Fincher and tight end Ian Stewart.

The combination of last year’s No. 36-ranked class and this year’s No. 27-ranked class gives Tucker a chance to begin the building of his program with more tread on the tires than Smith or Dantonio had at the outset. There was no lost recruiting class during the Dantonio-to-Tucker transition.